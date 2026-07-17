DC Studios Confirms Matt Reeves’ 2nd 2028 Batman Movie

DC Studios has confirmed that a second Matt Reeves Batman project will arrive in 2028. Reeves wrote and directed The Batman, the 2022 hit that introduced Robert Pattinson as a younger, angrier Bruce Wayne, and he continues to expand that world, which he calls his Batman Epic Crime Saga. His corner of Gotham operates separately from James Gunn's DC Universe, though Reeves’ fingerprints are all over several projects in the DCU.

On Wednesday, July 15, Warner Bros. moved The Batman Part II off its October 1, 2027 release date and rescheduled the sequel for February 18, 2028. The change places Reeves’ film in the same year as Dynamic Duo, the animated Robin movie he is producing for DC Studios, which premieres on June 30, 2028. Two Batman films with Reeves’ name attached will now hit theaters within five months of each other.

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Reeves shared the news himself on X, unveiling the first official footage of Pattinson suited up for the sequel. The clip was a short camera test showing the actor back in the cape and cowl as filming continues, and the new release date was revealed at the end of the video. Cameras started rolling in June after multiple setbacks, and Warner Bros. says the later date gives Reeves extra time in post-production since the shoot began roughly five months behind schedule.

This is the third time the movie changed dates. The sequel first aimed for October 3, 2025, a plan the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes derailed, then slid to October 2026 and later to October 2027 while Reeves finished the script with co-writer Mattson Tomlin. J.J. Abrams' mysterious sci-fi film The Great Beyond, which stars Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, takes over the vacated October 2027 slot.

The new date does come with one solid upside, though. February 18, 2028 is the Friday before Presidents Day, giving the film a four-day holiday opening, the same launching pad Black Panther used in 2018 on its way past $1.3 billion worldwide. Even so, the sequel will arrive six years after The Batman, which earned more than $770 million at the box office.

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As for the other half of Reeves’ 2028, Dynamic Duo tells the story of the first two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two street kids whose friendship fractures as one becomes Batman’s sidekick and the other falls in with the Red Hood gang. Louisiana animation outfit Swaybox Studios is making the movie, its first feature, blending puppetry with stop-motion and CG animation. Arthur Mintz directs from a script started by Coco writer Matthew Aldrich, and Reeves produces through his company, 6th & Idaho, with Gunn and Safran.

Reeves explained why he jumped at the project when it was announced, calling it "an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story." Despite Reeves' involvement, Dynamic Duo takes place outside his Gotham and separate from the DCU as well.

What Other Batman Projects Will Matt Reeves Work On?

The most intriguing name on Reeves' plate right now is Poison Ivy. Entertainment insider Jeff Sneider reported on The Hot Mic podcast that DC Studios is developing a series centered on the villain, and that it would take place inside Reeves' Batman universe rather than the DCU. That would make it the second spin-off show in his Gotham after The Penguin. DC Studios and Reeves remain silent on the project, so it stays in rumor territory for now, though a grounded, ecoterrorist take on botanist Pamela Isley would suit the saga’s crime-first tone.

Reeves also intends to cap his story with a third film, and back in 2022 he met with writers about spin-offs based on other rogues, including Scarecrow and Professor Pyg. Not everything survived, as the Arkham series he once developed with DC Studios quietly died.

Reeves' producing work also goes beyond DC's Elsworlds projects. His 6th & Idaho banner is behind Clayface, the R-rated body horror film starring Tom Rhys Harries that premieres in the DCU on October 23. He also executive produces the Prime Video animated series Batman: Caped Crusader with J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm. 2028 seems far away, but there are a few solid Matt Reeves-backed projects fans can enjoy for now till The Batman sequel and Dynamic Duo arrive.