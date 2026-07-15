The Batman Part 2 Unveils First Official Look at Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit

The Batman: Part 2 has officially been delayed again, but fans can take some comfort in the first official look at Robert Pattinson's new Batsuit. Over four years after The Batman hit theaters in March 2022, director Matt Reeves is finally in production on Part 2 in the U.K. The sequel was originally dated for October 2025 before it was delayed by one year to October 2026 due to Hollywood strikes, and by a further year to October 2027 for additional development time.

On an unexpected Wednesday morning in mid-July, The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves delivered the tragic news that the DC sequel (which is already four years in the making) has shifted from October 1, 2027, to February 18, 2028. Fortunately, Reeves cushioned the blow on Vimeo by revealing a 30-second camera test of Robert Pattinson suited up as the Caped Crusader once again.

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Throughout the camera test, a suited-up Pattinson gradually turns around to show off his modified Batsuit as police sirens bellow in the background, and The Batman's legendary score from Michael Giacchino graces viewers' ears

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It was previously indicated in May that Pattinson would wear an updated suit in The Batman 2, as it remained on display at Warner Bros. Studios while his iconic Batmobile was removed for production use, signaling that the production would have no need for the previous costume as a new one takes its place.

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The former Twilight star appears to be wearing a suit very similar to the one featured in 2022's The Batman, though there are some notable differences.

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The most noteworthy change in Part 2's new Batsuit comes with the addition of a chinguard that was completely absent from The Batman. While there may be more new details hiding across the rest of the suit or obscured by the lighting in Reeves' stunning camera test, it's tough to identify anything else for the time being.

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Before announcing The Batman 2's four-month delay in the behind-the-scenes video's final moments, Reeves concluded the camera test with a new brand-new logo for the movie, just weeks after the last one was released online in HD.

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The first official video from The Batman: Part 2 set, complete with Robert Pattinson's updated Batsuit, police car sirens, and all the stunning cinematography expected from Matt Reeves, can be watched below:

More Looks at The Batman 2's New Batsuit Are Bound to Surface Soon

The decision to update the Gotham superhero's costume only slightly may disappoint some, but it makes plenty of sense. While superhero sequels often leap forward years or move in real time with release gaps, The Batman 2 is only jumping forward one month, leaving the Dark Knight limited time to work on his costume as he will still be reeling from his encounter with Paul Dano's Riddler.

While The Batman 2's latest delay, sadly, pushes back a projected trailer release until mid-2027, fans should see more of Pattinson in the suit soon. Matt Reeves is expected to shoot on location around the U.K., meaning that set photos are bound to emerge in the coming weeks and months, as they once did with The Batman.

Of course, Pattinson could conceivably don a second Batsuit in Part 2, perhaps evolving attire to help tackle whatever villain he will face next. However, when it came to The Batman, the detective superhero was too busy to produce a new costume as he cracked the case of the Riddler, and the same could happen again.