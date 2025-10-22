Matt Reeves’ Batman TV Series No Longer In Development, Confirms James Gunn

James Gunn recently confirmed that Matt Reeves' Batman TV series is no longer in development. Reeves' Elseworlds Batman canon has already played host to an uber successful TV show in the form of 2024's The Penguin, but there were (at least at one point in time) even more small screen adventures set to be in development within The Batman world. One of these projects was the long-awaited Arkham show, which would have focused on the franchise's iconic prison.

However, as part of a recent interview, DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that the Arkham series is dead (at least for now). During a conversation with YouTuber BobaTalks, Gunn said on the show, "That isn't something that is being developed...right now:"

Q: "Is there any hope for [the 'Arkham' series] to be a thing in tyhe future maybe?" A: "Hope sure. But that isn't something that is being developed by anyone right now. You know, it just didn't work."

This confirms Variety's reporting from late last year in which a source close to the project let slip it was no longer in development at DC Studios.

DC Comics

The Arkham series was first revealed shortly after the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022. However, when Gunn took over the DC brand later that year, it was revealed that the series was being retooled to potentially take place outside of the Reeves-verse and in the DCU proper.

This does not necessarily mean The Penguin will be the only TV project fans see from the Matt Reeves Batman franchise. In September 2024, Penguin producer Dylan Clark confirmed to The Direct that he and Reeves are "continuing" to develop another spin-off "series."

The Future of Matt Reeves' Batman TV Spin-Offs

Warner Bros.

While it may be disappointing to hear that the Arkham series is likely dead, that does not mean the entire future of The Batman TV spin-offs is. Given the success of the Emmy-winning Penguin series, it would be wise for DC Studios to explore further TV adventures set within the Matt Reeves DC universe.

The most likely project to get a green light at this point seems to be The Penguin Season 2. The initial run may have been branded as a miniseries on HBO Max, but there has been plenty to suggest that the show may get a second go-round (especially given how well received the first season was).

That is, of course, if Colin Farrell's Penguin character even makes it out of the upcoming The Batman 2 alive.

Another option could be to revisit a previously scrapped idea that could still be worth exploring in the super-powered universe. Around the time of The Penguin's announcement, it was reported that the powers that be at DC were exploring a potential Gotham PD-centered streaming series set in the Batman world.

Even though that project was ultimately abandoned, maybe now is the time to resurface it. Reeves' world feels perfect for a full-on detective procedural (almost like a grittier R-rated Gotham). If Gunn, Reeves, and the DC brain trust were looking for a potential winner, this could be precisely what the franchise needs.