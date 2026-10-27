DC Studios Is Reportedly Developing a 6th Batman Universe Project for James Gunn’s DCU

Batman is yet to arrive in the DCU, but the Caped Crusader's lore is already central to the connected universe James Gunn is building at DC Studios. A new report indicates another Batman-adjacent project is in the works at the studio, bringing back one of the Dark Knight's most famous antagonists almost half a decade after her last live-action appearance in the CW continuity. The villain's debut DCU project will mark the sixth entry in Gunn's Batman universe.

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc, according to Deadline, is in talks to produce a new Poison Ivy TV series at DC Studios, which would go to HBO, like Lanterns, if it receives a final green light. The series is reportedly in early development, with no writers attached and no series order yet, and plans were reportedly paused for months during the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger before getting back on track.

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This project has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, with initial reports claiming it would be set in Matt Reeves' Batman universe, but it turns out it's a GunnVerse project. It is worth noting that Reeves' The Batman and its spinoffs are designated under DC Studios' Elseworlds banner and aren't canon to the DCU. It makes sense that the Poison Ivy show doesn't belong in Reeves' continuity, given that his universe is grounded, and Poison Ivy is one of the more fantastical characters in Batman lore.

Poison Ivy is the alias of Dr. Pamela Isley, a botanist whose life changes through science, betrayal, and her growing connection to nature. She has the ability to manipulate plant life and use pheromones to influence people. In some iterations, she's also immune to toxins.

Writer Robert Kanigher and artist Carmine Infantino first brought the character to life in Batman #181 in 1966. She began as one of Batman's villains, but modern comics often portray her as an antihero whose extreme methods make her a dangerous character to cross.

Despite her iconic status on the page, Poison Ivy has never been the main focus of a movie or TV show, even though she has all the tools to anchor one. Uma Thurman played Ivy in 1997's Batman & Robin, one of the most heavily criticized Batman films, while Gotham and Batwoman later introduced their own live-action versions, played by Peyton List and Bridget Regan, respectively.

Ivy's romantic history is one of her most appealing traits, and her most enduring modern relationship is with Harley Quinn, which gives the DCU the perfect opportunity to bring Harley back in live-action.

Margot Robbie's portrayal of the character in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad still resonates with fans today. If the DCU wants to feature another iconic Batman character in the show, Harley Quinn would be a great choice, and who better to play her than Margot Robbie again?

Other DCU Projects in James Gunn's Batman Universe

Creature Commandos

HBO Max

Creature Commandos became the DCU's first official release when it premiered in 2024. The adult animated series introduced Task Force M, a team of imprisoned monsters sent on missions deemed too dangerous for human agents.

The series gave Batman his first DCU appearance before DC Studios even cast a live-action actor. Episode 4, "Chasing Squirrels," showed the hero as a corpse in Circe's vision of the future. Episode 6, "Priyatel Skelet," then revealed Batman's silhouette as he watched Doctor Phosphorus from above Gotham's Ice Lounge.

The scene confirmed that Batman already operated in the DCU and had defeated dangerous Gotham criminals.

The show's Batman connections went beyond that first look at the Dark Knight. It also introduced one of Batman's most iconic villains, Clayface, who almost killed Rick Flag Sr. Gotham mob boss Rupert Thorne also appeared, another antagonist Batman has historically brawled with. King Shark, who shows up in the finale, rounds out the series' Batman imports.

Clayface

DC Studios

Clayface arrived in theaters on October 23, the DCU's third theatrical film after Superman and Supergirl, as well as the franchise's first movie centered on a Batman villain.

James Watkins directed the R-rated body horror film, introducing Tom Rhys Harries' take on Matt Hagen, a rising actor from Gotham whose life changes after a crime boss disfigures his face.

Hagen turns to Dr. Caitlyn Corr for an experimental treatment that restores his face. The procedure also begins his transformation into Clayface, setting up an intriguing revenge arc. As the first DCU movie set in Gotham, the film gives fans their first taste of the city's look in this universe.

Its Clayface is the same one from Creature Commandos, with the movie serving as his origin story set years before the series. Batman exists in this Gotham but does not appear, yet that connection alone places the film firmly in the DCU's Batman universe.

The Brave and the Bold

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The Brave and the Bold remains the planned first solo Batman movie for Gunn and Safran's DCU. DC Studios announced it as a father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic-book run.

The original premise centered on Bruce Wayne learning that he had a son named Damian Wayne. Raised by assassins, Damian becomes Robin and forces Batman to balance crime-fighting with fatherhood. Gunn also described the film as the beginning of the DCU's Bat-Family.

Christina Hodson is writing the screenplay. Andy Muschietti remains involved as director, though his final role depends on timing and availability. The film still lacks a cast, production date, and release date.

Gunn recently confirmed that the creative plans have changed since the original announcement, with the film reportedly being restructured. He declined to confirm whether Damian remains part of the current version, so the original premise may no longer describe the finished movie.

Savage Hunters

DC Comics

Savage Hunters is the reported working title for DC Studios' Deathstroke and Bane movie. The title appeared on a Warner Bros. development list as Savage Hunters aka Deathstroke & Bane Movie, with the project labeled as early development.

DC Studios has not publicly confirmed Savage Hunters as the official title, though. Matthew Orton reportedly wrote the initial screenplay, while Peacemaker Season 2 director Greg Mottola emerged as a directing frontrunner in May. Development began in late 2024, and the project has reportedly been fast-tracked after Supergirl underperformed at the box office.

It would also mark yet another villain-led project in the DCU, alongside Clayface and the Poison Ivy series. For the uninitiated, Deathstroke is Slade Wilson, the DC Universe's deadliest mercenary, while Bane is the man who broke Batman's back in the legendary Knightfall storyline.

Teen Titans

DC Comics

A live-action Teen Titans movie remains in early development at DC Studios. Ana Nogueira is attached to write the screenplay, but the project does not yet have a director, cast, logline, or release date.

Nogueira wrote Supergirl and is also writing DC Studios' new Wonder Woman movie. She said in June that both Wonder Woman and Teen Titans remained early, and Warner Bros.' latest development list still places the live-action Teen Titans project at that stage.

The team first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #54 in 1964. Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad formed the original trio, with Wonder Girl joining soon after, as a place for younger heroes to work outside their mentors' shadows.

Marv Wolfman and George Pérez later relaunched the comic as The New Teen Titans. Their run added Beast Boy, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire, turning the series into one of DC's biggest sellers and defining the lineup many fans know today.

The Batman connection comes through Robin, but DC Studios has not confirmed which Robin will appear in the movie. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne all have histories with the team, so the final roster could reveal how the DCU plans to expand its Bat-Family.

Deathstroke also gives Teen Titans a possible link to Savage Hunters. The mercenary debuted as a Titans villain, but DC Studios has not confirmed whether either project will connect directly.