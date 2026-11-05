James Gunn Admits DC Studios is Behind On 1 Batman Reboot Movie Detail — Even After Warner Bros Announced the Movie Over 3 Years Ago

When James Gunn announced the first chapter of the new DCU, Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, in January 2023, his Batman reboot drew widespread attention. Called The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming film would exist alongside Matt Reeves' Batman universe while rebooting the Caped Crusader to fit Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's vision for the fledgling cinematic universe. More than three years later, the project remains in development without a release date or officially announced lead actor, with audiences raising substantial questions about the film.

Gunn has regularly fielded questions about The Brave and the Bold's development on social media, emphasizing the studio's commitment to ensuring the quality of its scripts before rushing them into production. The filmmaker recently provided a surprising update regarding the Batman reboot, confirming how much progress has been made on one of the movie's most recognizable elements.

James Gunn Confirms Status of DCU Batman's Suit Design

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Gunn recently confirmed on Threads that the Caped Crusader's suit in The Brave and the Bold has not been designed yet. The revelation came after a fan asked the director and studio head if Batman's suit would feature the same texture as David Corenswet's Superman costume. Gunn answered the question directly, stating, "Batman's suit isn't designed yet." The update confirms that DC Studios has not finalized the look of the iconic character more than three years after The Brave and the Bold was first announced.

Gunn's candid response came as part of a larger exchange in which he addressed five questions about the cinematic universe's future. Alongside the Batman costume revelation, Gunn also declined to answer if Wally West, best known as The Flash, is currently active in the DCU. He also reiterated that Blue Beetle, played by Xolo Maridueña, is canon to the universe, but teased that the events of his 2023 film may not be.

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Gunn also confirmed that he will not write or direct the planned Teen Titans film, and that the DCEU's Black Adam and Shazam! movies are not canon to the DCU. However, his admission about Batman's suit may have provided revealing insight into the reboot's development process.

In January 2026, Gunn revealed on Threads that two things were holding up production on The Brave and the Bold: the lack of a completed and satisfactory screenplay and the studio's desire not to "cloud the Batsphere" while Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II was in production. Gunn's revelation about the character's suit suggests a design will be finalized sometime after the screenplay is completed and The Batman: Part II wraps filming.

What We Know About The DCU's Batman Reboot

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Though The Brave and the Bold may not have a finalized costume for its lead character, progress has been made on several other fronts. Andy Muschietti, best known for directing the 2023 DCEU film The Flash, will helm the highly-anticipated Batman reboot. Christina Hodson, who wrote The Flash, Birds of Prey, and the canceled Batgirl movie, will pen the screenplay. Both hires were initially met with a wave of criticism, much of which was aimed at The Flash's lackluster reception, though Gunn later defended Hodson and celebrated her contributions to the studio.

The initial premise of The Brave and the Bold revealed that the film will follow Bruce Wayne as he discovers that he has a biological son named Damian, who was secretly raised as an assassin. Largely inspired by the Batman comics written by Grant Morrison, the film was described as a father-son story that would feature Damian as Robin and introduce other members of the Bat-Family. However, Gunn has revealed since then that creative plans for the DCU's Batman have changed, without specifying which elements of the story have evolved.

While DC Studios has confirmed that The Brave and the Bold will exist alongside The Batman films and will feature a new actor in the lead role, Reeves' films will be categorized as Elseworlds projects. Elseworlds projects take place in universes outside the main DCU canon. The Brave and the Bold will also differ tonally and visually from the dark and gritty realism of The Batman series, and will feature Bruce as an established crime-fighter with a larger supporting family.

Why Is DC Studios' Batman Reboot Taking So Long?

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Although The Brave and the Bold was announced over three years ago, its relatively slow production process reflects DC Studios' intended approach to its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. With Gunn repeatedly emphasizing that he will not greenlight projects with unfinished or unsatisfactory scripts, the filmmaker has communicated that quality control is more important to the studio than quantity. When viewed through that lens, the lack of a finalized Batman suit doesn't necessarily indicate that The Brave and the Bold is in trouble. Instead, it could reflect the studio's decision to prioritize story development before moving on to other creative decisions.

Batman is among DC's most popular superheroes, and his eventual appearance will help shape the DCU's identity going forward as it establishes its version of Gotham City and the people who inhabit it. By taking its time with the project, the DC Studios team has ample time to establish the look of their Dark Knight while differentiating him from Pattinson's version. But given the time needed for casting and production design after the script is finished, the first glimpse of the DCU's Batman may still be a long way off.