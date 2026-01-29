James Gunn Defends His Controversial DCU Batman Hire

Christina Hodson’s hiring as the writer for DC Studios’ Batman: The Brave and the Bold sparked immediate controversy among DC fans. The screenwriter, known for penning The Flash and Birds of Prey, drew criticism on social media following reports confirming her involvement with the upcoming DCU film. James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, came to Hodson’s defense days after the news broke, making his position clear about the writer’s qualifications.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on January 21 that Hodson would write the screenplay for The Brave and the Bold, the DCU’s introduction of Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. According to sources, Hodson began working on the project as early as fall 2025.

The decision immediately drew sharp reactions from fans who pointed to her previous DC credits. The Flash, released in 2023, lost Warner Bros. over $200 million at the box office and became one of the biggest superhero film flops in history. Birds of Prey grossed $205.5 million globally against a reported production budget of $82 million, falling well short of the $250-300 million needed to break even.

Gunn addressed the criticism directly in a post on Threads, where he regularly interacts with fans, defending both Hodson’s abilities and the collaborative nature of filmmaking:

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson’s screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson – she’s one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages. I don’t think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

How Important Is Brave and the Bold for the Dcu?

DC Comics

The Brave and the Bold carries immense weight for DC Studios’ future. The film will introduce the DCU’s official Batman, completely separate from Robert Pattinson’s version in Matt Reeves’ The Batman films. Based on Grant Morrison’s acclaimed comic book run, the story follows Bruce Wayne discovering he has a son, Damian Wayne, who was raised in secret by the League of Assassins.

Gunn described the film during the 2023 DCU presentation as "the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne." He humrously described Damien as "a little son of a bitch assassin murderer," revealing that "Batman didn’t know Damian existed for the first 8-10 years of his life."

The film explores the beginning of the Bat-family in the DCU, focusing on the unusual father-son dynamic between Batman and a child trained as an assassin. This version of Batman will have 3 distinct characteristics and has never appeared in live-action, raising the stakes considerably.

Batman stands alongside Superman as DC’s most iconic character. The success of his DCU introduction could determine the trajectory of the entire franchise. Fans understand this importance, which explains their high expectations and demands for the best creative team handling DC’s flagship hero.

Andy Muschietti, who directed The Flash, remains attached to direct The Brave and the Bold, another decision that drew fan criticism. However, Muschietti recently silenced doubters with his work on HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry. The series became a critical and commercial hit, proving that past missteps don’t always define a filmmaker’s capabilities.

The same logic applies to Hodson. Her screenplay for Bumblebee demonstrated her ability to craft emotionally resonant character relationships within big-budget action franchises. The film succeeded precisely because it focused on the bond between a young person and their protector, the exact dynamic at the heart of The Brave and the Bold. Hodson’s experience writing complex father-figure relationships and her involvement in the DCU’s foundational planning stages suggest she understands the vision Gunn and Safran want to achieve.