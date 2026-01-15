James Gunn Reveals DCU Batman Movie’s 2026 Production Status

After months of silence, James Gunn updated fans on the DCU Batman movie's production status. DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold has been long in the making, set to introduce the Dark Knight into the DCU for the very first time. While other projects announced alongside the upcoming Bat-based blockbuster at the initial DC Studios slate reveal have developed at a faster clip than The Brave and the Bold, Gunn and co. have remained clear that it is still coming.

The last time fans heard about the DCU Batman movie, it was reported that work was still underway on the project, with a script in active development, and The Flash director Andy Muschietti was set to helm the title. Info beyond that has been relatively sparse, that is, until now (or so we think).

After a recent Brave and the Bold report went viral, DC Studios head James Gunn has stepped in to clear the air. Gunn took to Threads in the wake of rumors that the DCU Batman movie had a finished script and was eyeing a 2028 release date.

Replying to a fan's asking the DC executive about where the project stands, and if the latest gossip was, in fact, authentic, Gunn wrote, "Fiction, sorry. Screenplay isn't finished."

DC Comics

The last major update the film received from the Superman director came last June, as Gunn posited he was actively working with a writer on the Batman film, and that it was one of two priorities at DC Studios (via The Rolling Stone):

"Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our 'Wonder Woman' and our 'Batman' scripts."

As far as has been publicly revealed, writing on the project continues, and updates will come from Gunn directly when it is ready to go.

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first DCU projects announced from the new DC Studios regime. It is set to follow an older Batman and his son Damian Wayne, as they protect the people of Gotham City from various super-powered threats. Who exactly is penning the script for the upcoming DC epic has not yet been revealed.

When Will We Hear About the DCU Batman Movie?

DC Studios

The wait for the DCU Batman movie has been long. The Brave and the Bold was one of the first projects detailed for the on-screen franchise, yet it still seems to have a ways to go before it ever sees the light of day.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. After the success of James Gunn's Superman, the DCU announced itself as here to stay. With the Man of Steel on the board, Gunn and the DC Studios brain trust have seemingly made it a priority to establish other pillars of the DC Comics world as part of their interconnected canon. This list includes the likes of Green Lantern (who has a series coming later this year), Wonder Woman (whose movie is being fast-tracked), and, of course, the Dark Knight himself.

Back in July, it was revealed that Gunn, while overseeing the entire superhero franchise, had three titles he was focusing on: Superman 2, Wonder Woman, and The Brave and the Bold.

With this added emphasis on getting a Batman film up on its legs, fans may be closer than they think to hearing more about the project; it is just a matter of locking in a script Gunn deems ready for the DC Studios stamp of approval.