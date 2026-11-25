Chris Pratt knows when Star-Lord could make his long-awaited MCU return after a three-year hiatus. Pratt's cosmic hero last appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he stepped down as team leader and returned to Earth, reuniting with his grandfather. Since then, Star-Lord's future has been unclear, especially with Pratt absent from the announced casts of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking with French outlet Diverto TV while promoting his upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid, Pratt opened up about Star-Lord's MCU future while holding back the juiciest details: "You will see more of Star-Lord at some point, but I can't tell you when." His comments immediately sparked reactions from the Marvel community, with fans speculating about which project could host the return, and a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film is at the top of the list. That speculation stems from Pratt recently embracing the idea of working with James Gunn again after Gunn's exit as head of DC Studios under Warner Bros.' new parent company, Skydance.

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The actor was presented with the idea of an MCU reunion with the director during a conversation with Moviezine, and he quickly embraced the thought, saying "I would love that":

"That would be awesome. I love working with James. He's the man. I haven't had a chance to speak with him since that news came out yesterday... It's always tough because anytime something like this comes up, it could always become a headline. All I'll say is I love James. He directed all three movies, and that's pretty rare... so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that."

This isn't the first time Pratt has made clear his MCU character is returning. In October, while promoting the second season of Prime Video's The Terminal List, he told The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast that Star-Lord was "not going anywhere":

"There have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise. So yeah, you'll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I'm not at liberty to say when that's going to be, but he's not going anywhere."

How Soon Could Star-Lord Return in the MCU?

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Star-Lord's return could come sooner than expected or much later. There's still the possibility he appears in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, two films with multiversal stakes that would certainly draw the attention of a cosmic character like Star-Lord. Both are stacked with heroes from every corner of the MCU, and while only a handful will get significant screen time, there's room for heavyweights like Pratt's Guardian to at least cameo.

If the Avengers films don't pan out, the obvious next destination is Guardians of the Galaxy 4, which could be much further off. The MCU's next era will lean heavily on the X-Men and mutant stories, and Marvel's 2028 film slate is already full, with Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot, Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3 all arriving that year. Marvel may also want to continue the story of its first family with a Fantastic Four sequel in the slate that follows, alongside more mutant-forward projects. A potential Guardians 4 might not climb the priority list until deep into the Mutant Saga.

Gunn, meanwhile, has expressed interest in continuing to work on DC characters despite his exit as studio head. There's a chance he plays a significant creative role under Jeremy Latcham, his replacement as DC Studios president and chief creative officer, who, coincidentally, helped bring Gunn aboard for the Guardians films during his years as a Marvel executive. Gunn has also said he's already working on another DCU movie beyond Man of Tomorrow, which arrives in July 2027. If that project gets the green light, another Guardians film slides even further down the list for both Marvel and the director.

There's also the possibility that Pratt returns in a film that is neither an Avengers movie nor Guardians 4. Marvel has a Nova film in the works, and a cosmic project like that could be a natural avenue for a Star-Lord comeback.