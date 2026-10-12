James Gunn’s 10 DC Movie Priorities After Skydance Merger Revealed (Report)

Since the formation of Skydance, 10 DC Studios movies are now James Gunn's top priority. Just two years into James Gunn's DCU, DC Studios is undergoing a behind-the-scenes switch-up as it moves under Skydance Pictures, the newly merged company from the ashes of the former Warner Bros. and Paramount. Gunn and his co-CEO, Peter Safran, will remain at the helm of DC Studios under Skydance CEO David Ellison to keep the DCU on course.

There are over 21 new movies and shows in development at DC Studios, set both within the DCU and in Elseworlds, the next of which, Clayface, is just a few weeks away from releasing into theaters. It's safe to say the DCU is in desperate need of a theatrical win after Supergirl flopped at the box office, so expectations are at an all-time high for DC Studios to start delivering, especially after the acquisition.

Deadline published the current to-do list of priority movies for the newly-formed Skydance (formerly Paramount and Warner Bros.), which includes 10 major DC Studios movies ranging from early development to post-production.

All 10 Upcoming DC Studios Priority Movies' Development Status

Clayface (Post-Production)

DC Studios

The current focus for DC Studios is on unleashing Clayface, the next chapter in James Gunn's DCU, into theaters on Friday, October 23. With just weeks to go until Clayface releases and recounts the body horror origin of Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, the DCU flick must be either complete or on the verge.

The movie began life as a script by Mike Flanagan and is now coming to screens under the direction of Speak No Evil director James Watkins. Fans have only caught a few glimpses of Clayface's monstrous final form, with the chilling first look being saved for the low-budget horror's theatrical release.

Man of Tomorrow (Post-Production)

DC Studios

Just over a year after James Gunn's Superman hit theaters as the true beginning of the rebooted DCU, the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is already in post-production, having wrapped in Atlanta this August. The event will unite David Corenswet's Superman, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and many other DCU superheroes against the looming threat of Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, marking his big-screen debut.

Man of Tomorrow's cast already includes nine Justice League superheroes, elevating speculation that the movie will be a precursor to the iconic team's first assembly in the DCU. As usual, Gunn will both write and direct the Superman sequel, which is set for release on July 9, 2027, two years after the original.

The Batman: Part 2 (Paused Production)

DC Studios

Almost five years later, The Batman: Part 2 finally began production this year in the U.K., bringing back Matt Reeves' take on Gotham and Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. Unfortunately, production on The Batman 2 recently paused as Reeves stepped away for "personal reasons," with no sign of when it will resume, and Deadline sources say it is "too early" to say whether it will cause a delay.

Reeves has assembled an all-star cast of new and familiar faces for The Batman 2, which is currently slated for February 18, 2028. The Elseworlds follow-up is once again expected to explore corruption in this dark, grounded DC universe, with rumors claiming that Victor Zsasz, Harvey Dent, and the Court of Owls are coming.

Dynamic Duo (In Production)

DC Comics

Undeniably, DC Studios' most overlooked upcoming movie is Dynamic Duo, a unique collaboration with Swaybox Studios that blends puppetry, stop-motion, and CGI animation to tell the story of the early years of two Robins. The movie has been in production for some time, but won't be released until September 22, 2028, to catch the right crowd for this family-friendly DC story.

The Black Phone star Mason Thames and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Logan Kim will voice Dick Grayson and Jason Todd in this Elseworlds story of their younger years as orphans on the streets of Gotham. Directed by Arthur Mintz and produced by Matt Reeves, Dynamic Duo will pit the two future Robins against the Red Hood Gang, with Batman himself expected to appear to some degree.

Constantine 2 (Development)

Warner Bros. Pictures

21 years after 2005's Constantine, Warner Bros. and DC Studios are cooking up a sequel that will bring back Keanu Reeves' John Constantine and Peter Stormare's Lucifer in an Elseworlds story. The project has seemingly been in the works for several years now and is notably listed by Deadline as in "development," one tier above the "early development" of most of James Gunn's upcoming DCU movies.

Stormare confirmed to The Direct last year that The Matrix star was "not so happy with the scripts" and wants Constantine 2 to remain about "demons and regular people." The screenplay will once again be penned by Akiva Goldsman and directed by Francis Lawrence, much like the original movie, although there's still no indication of when production will begin.

The Brave and the Bold (Early Development)

Warner Bros. Animation

3 years after it was announced by James Gunn as part of the DCU's Chapter 1, The Brave and the Bold remains in early development under The Flash writer Christina Hodson and director Andy Muschietti. The flick will introduce a rebooted Batman with an established Bat-Family, including Damian Wayne's Robin, that is, if The Brave and the Bold ever actually gets off the ground.

Scooper Jeff Sneider claimed on The Hot Mic that The Brave and the Bold is "further along" than most fans think and could start filming in 2027. That said, the Caped Crusader's DCU reboot may have to sit on the sidelines a while longer, given that The Batman 2 has stalled production and won't release until 2028, and Skydance is unlikely to put two Dark Knights close together.

Swamp Thing (Early Development)

DC Comics

The Brave and the Bold isn't the only original Chapter 1 movie to get stuck in development, as the Swamp Thing movie from Logan director James Mangold has made no progress. The movie is expected to chronicle Swamp Thing's "dark origins" in a gothic horror style, seemingly in a more standalone DCU story.

Mangold is gearing up to direct Timothée Chalamet in his upcoming motocross-themed heist thriller High Side, leaving it uncertain what his attention will finally turn to Swamp Thing. As Mangold landed an overall deal with Paramount in September 2025, Swap Thing may be one of the few movies to benefit from the Skydance merger, perhaps boosting it in priority after High Side.

Savage Hunters (Early Development)

DC Comics

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Deadline's list of updates was that the long-reported Deathstroke and Bane DCU team-up movie is titled Savage Hunters. The anti-hero/villain crossover is written by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton, while Peacemaker director Greg Mottola was reportedly a frontrunner to direct.

DC Studios was "prioritizing" Savage Hunters after Supergirl, according to The Wrap, but it's unclear whether that remains the case. Many have theorized that the movie will take place on Rick Flag Sr.'s metahuman prison, Salvation, possibly making this a crucial chapter in Gunn's larger DCU narrative.

Teen Titans (Early Development)

Warner Bros. Animation

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was brought on to launch the Teen Titans into their very own live-action blockbuster in March 2024. The youth-focused superhero movie dropped back in priority for DC Studios the following year, as Nogueira was moved over to pen a Wonder Woman reboot instead, although there's no telling how Supergirl's flop may have impacted either or both movies.

The Teen Titans have been starring in TV shows for over two decades now, between two kids' animated series and the live-action Titans, so it's safe to say that it's time for a jump to theaters. However, the team's Robin reportedly won't be the usual suspect, with Damian Wayne expected to lead heroes like Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy after The Brave and the Bold.

Wonder Woman (Early Development)

DC Comics

As James Gunn strives to complete his DCU Trinity, Ana Nogueira is hard at work on a Wonder Woman reboot movie, seemingly as a priority for DC Studios, even though it remains in early development for now, according to Deadline. Fans may already know who will star in the DCU's Wonder Woman, as Andor star Adria Arjona is rumored to play the Amazing Amazon in Man of Tomorrow.

The Supergirl screenwriter previously offered the first official update on her Wonder Woman script, revealing that she was trying to find what feels "most true" about the character to serve as a basis for her story. The studio has reportedly abandoned previous plans for Paradise Lost as a Wonder Woman prequel show, meaning that this movie may be the introduction to her mythos.