DC Studios Just Confirmed Its 5th Teen Titans Member

A Teen Titans project is in the works at DC Studios, and it's got plenty of heroes to choose from for its lineup. James Gunn is finally letting Lex Luthor take center stage in Man of Tomorrow after decades of living in Superman's shadow. But the co-CEO of DC Studios isn't forgetting about the good guys, packing his Superman follow-up to the brim with them.

Familiar faces are returning, like Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl. John Stewart will also make the jump from the small screen to the big one after taking care of business in the first season of HBO's Lanterns. However, as impressive as John's journey to Man of Tomorrow is, it doesn't hold a candle to Blue Beetle's. Written off after his 2023 solo movie underperformed, Jaime Reyes is back and likely to be better than ever in the DCU.

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How Blue Beetle fits into Man of Tomorrow's narrative is anyone's guess. He hasn't been seen since he defeated Carapax and flew off into the sunset with his girlfriend, Jenny Kord. DC Studios is sure to have big plans for the hero, though, including potentially making him a member of the DCU's Teen Titans team.

Reyes has been an on-again, off-again member of the Teen Titans for the better part of two decades in the comics. His skill set comes in handy when the superhero team goes up against galactic threats such as the Reach or Lobo.

Of course, the newest Blue Beetle can also claim to be a member of the Justice League. And with Man of Tomorrow set to feature so many representatives of the iconic DC team, it certainly seems like that's the direction Gunn and Co. are heading in. Fortunately, there's a bit of evidence to the contrary, as the DCU already has its fair share of Teen Titans members kicking butts and taking names.

Teen Titans Members Already Present in the DCU

Robin

DC Studios continues to make a habit of teasing characters from Gotham City. In Creature Commandos Season 1, Batman appeared in a flashback, busting Doctor Phosphorus and tossing him in jail. But it's easy to forget that the show also featured a cameo from the Boy Wonder.

Creature Commandos Episode 4 saw Amanda Waller learn the truth about Ilana Rostovic when she saw a vision of her turning Earth into a wasteland. Robin showed up in the dark sequence, impaled on a stick. While it was hard to see the young hero in that state, his appearance confirmed his existence in the DCU and set up his future as a Teen Titan.

The outfit Robin wore in Creature Commandos looked a lot like the one Damian Wayne wears in the comics. That choice was certainly deliberate, as the in-development Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, will focus on the Dark Knight and his son.

Starfire

DC Comics

Robin wasn't the only Teen Titan to feel Rostovic's wrath in the vision. Starfire died alongside her ally and a whole host of other DC heroes. The Tamaranean's inclusion in the sequence wasn't all that surprising, as DC Studios was working on an animated show about her at the time of its release. But Gunn has since clarified that the series is an Elseworlds story, not part of DCU canon.

Even without a solo project set in the DCU, Starfire is primed for a future in the franchise. DC Studios could take the DCAMU route and make Starfire a bit older, allowing her to mentor younger members of the Teen Titans. With her helping steer the ship, the sky is the limit for the team.

Supergirl

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Kara Zor-El wasn't much of a team player at the start of her 2026 movie. And it was hard to blame her because she had to leave her family behind on Argo City and start fresh on Earth. However, the film's events changed her perspective and made her realize life on Earth wasn't all that bad.

Now that she's ready to embrace her heroic side, Kara can find a group of like-minded people and battle evil with them. The Justice Gang doesn't fit her style, and the Justice League, should it form in Man of Tomorrow, won't work either because she won't want her cousin around to cramp her style. That leaves the Teen Titans as the best fit, since she's spent time on the team in the comics.

Ruthye Marye Knoll

DC Studios

The final potential member of the DCU's Teen Titans has no history with the team. In fact, she has no team experience. Ruthye Marye Knoll crossed paths with Kara in Supergirl as she sought revenge for the death of her parents. The titular hero showed her new friend another way to find inner peace.

Despite being young, Ruthye proved she can handle herself in a fight, especially if she has one of her father's swords at her disposal. The Teen Titans would be wise to bring her into the fold and make sure she stays on the right path.