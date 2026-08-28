Lanterns Episode 3 Promo Confirms the Secret Meaning Behind John Stewart's Green Bird

Lanterns Episode 3 has confirmed the meaning behind the bird that John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) conjured throughout Episode 2. The HBO Max series follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), Earth's current Green Lantern in 2016, as he reluctantly trains his protege, Stewart, in the ways of being a superhero, whilst also investigating extraterrestrial mysteries in Rushville, Nebraska. In Episode 2, Jordan instructed Stewart on how to fly, only for the trainee to use the ring to construct a green bird instead.

Jordan tasked Stewart with keeping the bird alive throughout the whole episode, and when he returned to Rushville with it still intact, Jordan commented that the bird "must mean something pretty deep" to Stewart. The trainee brushed it off at the time, but the meaning of the bird to Stewart has been revealed in a new preview clip from Lanterns Episode 3.

In the sneak peek posted by HBO's official social accounts, the scene takes the story back to 1996, when John Stewart is still a young boy. His father tells him he's "gonna be the Green Lantern when [he] grows up," which is why he's treated differently from his brothers.

HBO

His mother then tells him that the Guardians of the Universe selected him to be the next Green Lantern and "[sent] birds to watch over us." The birds sent messages back to the Guardians and explained Stewart's fondness for the animals:

Mother: "When you were a baby, the Guardians, the people who run the whole universe, came to tell us that they want you to be the next Green Lantern. They said that we should train you, and they would send birds to watch over us. They report back to the Guardians." Father: "It's why you like birds so much, son."

HBO

While brief, this clip confirms that Episode 3 of Lanterns will solve many mysteries about John Stewart's backstory. It also confirms a lingering question left from Lanterns Episode 2 around the meaning of Stewart's bird construct.

As it turns out, Jordan was correct that birds hold some significance to Stewart. Birds have been a part of Stewart's life for years and have always been watching over him. While it's not clear what Stewart's relationship to the Guardians is just yet, it's likely that the presence of the watchful birds throughout his life was a comfort and a symbol of his greater destiny as the next Green Lantern. They're also a constant reminder that he was chosen by the Guardians of the Universe, marking him as special.

It makes sense then that Stewart would construct a bird with the Green Lantern ring, even without meaning to, as their importance to him has been cemented since his early childhood. The birds are likely to be an important recurring theme throughout Lanterns, as HBO even hid a few on the show's official poster.

DC Studios

In Lanterns Episode 2, Stewart may not have been able to fly as Jordan requested, but he proved his powers by creating the bird construct and keeping it active even without wearing the ring. This is a feat described as "impossible" by Antaan (Paul Ben-Victor), which reassures him that Stewart is the right ally to help him find the Manhunter on Earth.

Stewart later poses the question to Jordan, saying, "To create a living thing, let alone keeping it alive while not wearing the ring, is so advanced that it’s practically impossible." Jordan acknowledges that Stewart's capabilities are powerful, giving him a reluctant "hoorah."

The preview clip from Lanterns Episode 3 can be viewed below:

Lanterns is set in James Gunn's DCU and stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Kelly Macdonald, and Ulrich Thomsen. The third episode airs on HBO on Sunday, August 30th.

John Stewart's Bird Connects to His Green Lantern Destiny

Throughout Lanterns so far, the mysterious Guardians of the Universe have only been referenced in passing, but in Episode 3 of the show, it appears fans will finally get more answers about them.

The sneak preview confirms how John Stewart became Hal Jordan's student: he was selected at a young age by the Guardians, who saw in him vast potential. This also explains why Lanterns opened with Stewart's father shooting a gun at the young boy to test his fear, as this was all a part of his training as decreed by the Guardians.

Laura Linney's mysterious character is also featured in the Episode 3 promo for Lanterns, and it's been confirmed that she is one of the Guardians of the Universe, so audiences will learn more about these god-like entities and their intentions soon.

In the comics, the Guardians are the founders and rulers of the Green Lantern Corps. They are often depicted as blue-skinned humans who are immortal, possess vast knowledge, and wield telepathic and cosmic powers. They are also responsible for creating the Manhunters, which are the subject of Jordan and Stewart's investigation in Lanterns. Meeting the Guardians in Lanterns is sure to reveal some answers as the HBO show continues to unravel its core mysteries.