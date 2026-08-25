DC Studios Just Introduced Its 10th Character from DCU's Gotham City

DC Studios has officially confirmed that another major character introduced in a brand-new project is from the DCU's Gotham City (and her connection might be more important than fans think). Gotham-related characters introduced so far in James Gunn's DCU have mostly appeared via cameos and brief references, but there are protagonists who played pivotal roles that helped shape the franchise's future, such as Peacemaker's Leota Adebayo and Clayface's Matt Hagen (who first appeared in Creature Commandos Season 1). Lanterns is joining the trend by revealing that an unexpected character has ties to Batman's city.

Lanterns Episode 2 confirmed that Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly Macdonald) is from Gotham City. At one point in the episode, Hal Jordan noticed that Kerry's overall presence didn't fit a small-town Nebraska sheriff, prompting her to reply, "I'm from Gotham. Moved here on a whim."

This confirmation made Sheriff Kerry Kane the 10th DCU character who is originally from Gotham, joining the likes of Matt Hagen, Leota Adebayo, and Doctor Phosphorus.

While she remained tight-lipped about her time in Gotham and prior connection to other established DCU characters, this was an important confirmation, as it laid the groundwork for Gotham's eventual on-screen debut in Clayface later this year and proved its crucial relevance to the broader franchise.

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The Gotham reveal completely reframed Kerry Kane's character from Lanterns. Many have already speculated that she might be related to Kate Kane (aka Batwoman) or even Kate in hiding in Rushville, Nebraska, due to her no-nonsense attitude and expertise in handling high-stakes situations.

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In Episode 1, Kerry was on a phone call while discussing an active investigation, ending the call with, "Tell Barb I say hey." Many pointed out that she might have been talking to the DCU's Jim Gordon, considering that Barb has been widely interpreted as Barbara Gordon.

Given that The Brave and The Bold will focus on the Bat family, there is a strong chance that Barbara is active in crime-fighting, and this one phone call could be the first major preview of what's to come in Batman's inner orbit in Gotham.

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Kerry being with Gotham, combined with the earlier phone call from Episode 1, also established that she retained professional (or even personal) ties to Gotham PD and Batman's inner circle, indicating that her allies in Gotham are one call away if ever things got out of hand in Rushville, Nebraska.

Every Major DCU Character from Gotham (So Far)

Dr. Phosphorus (Alexander Sartorius)

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Creature Commandos Season 1 showcased the origin story of Dr. Phosphorus before he became a full-blown member of Batman's rogues gallery in Gotham. His real name was Alexander Sartorius, a nuclear scientist who dedicated his life to curing cancer, only to lose everything after he double-crossed crime boss Rupert Thorne (his partner for funding).

As revenge, Sartorius's wife Parvin and their young son were killed in front of him, and he was locked inside his own nuclear reactor, leading to his transformation into Doctor Phosphorus. After seeking revenge against Thorne, he seized control of his criminal empire and ran rampant in Gotham, only for Batman to stop his sinister schemes.

Doctor Phosphorus's origin might be tragic, but what he did afterward in embracing the life of crime cemented him as succumbing to Gotham's criminal underbelly. Creature Commandos somewhat redeemed him by allowing him to join Task Force M and go on secret missions to protect the world.

Rupert Thorne

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Gotham crime boss and Batman foe Rupert Thorne was instrumental in creating Doctor Phosphorus, using his influence and twisted form of revenge to make Sartorius pay for betraying him. However, his plan backfired when Sartorious transformed into Doctor Phosphorus.

Thorne's death was shocking because it removed him from Batman's lineup of villains in the DCU. Despite that, the power vacuum he left could lead to the rise of the Maronis and the Falcones, creating more dangerous obstacles for Batman and the Bat Family in The Brave and the Bold.

Matt Hagen/Clayface

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Creature Commandos Season 1 jumped forward in time by showcasing Matt Hagen's final form as Clayface, showcasing him as a formidable antagonist who almost killed Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and Frankenstein in a brutal encounter.

In 2026's Clayface, Hagen's tragic origin story will be chronicled while also giving fans the first-ever live-action look at the DCU's Gotham. This film has a golden opportunity to showcase the look and vibe of Gotham, a city that is expected to be sprinkled with nods to Batman, his allies, villains, and the wider DCU.

Batman

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Creature Commandos Season 1 gave fans the first scary look at the DCU's Batman during the moment when he took down Doctor Phosphorus amid the rise of his criminal empire in Gotham.

While he only appeared as a silhouette, his imposing presence is more than enough reason to believe that the villains in Gotham fear him, suggesting he has been active in the shadows for years and is possibly well respected by the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD).

White Rabbit

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Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1 included a quick appearance from Jaina Hudson (aka White Rabbit). In DC Comics, White Rabbit is a Gotham socialite and a minor Batman villain.

She appeared in the John Cena-led series as a failed superhero who didn't pass the audition for Maxwell Lord's Justice Gang. While she only showed up in a brief sequence, White Rabbit's DCU introduction suggested that other costumed vigilantes exist in Gotham.

Leota Adebayo

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Peacemaker confirmed that Leota Adebayo, Amanda Waller's daughter, is originally from Gotham, and she and her wife, Keeya, even planned to return there after the events of Season 1.

However, Season 2, Episode 2 confirmed that Leota and her then-wife Keeya left Gotham due to financial troubles and differences in priorities. Leota wanted to stay in Evergreen to build a new life, starting with her spy business while staying in touch with the 11th Street Kids.

Keeya

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Peacemaker Season 2 revealed that Keeya wanted to return to Gotham to reopen her dog shelter with her wife, but Leota chose to stay, which led to their breakup.

Keeya's desire to return to Gotham suggests that not everyone sees the city as a terrifying home base for supervillains. Instead, it is a place that ordinary people consider home despite the chaos caused by the ongoing clash between Batman and his rogues' gallery.

Dr. Caitlin Corr

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In the Clayface film, Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlin Corr is a central character in Matt Hagen's tragic origin story as the titular DC villain. Promotional footage revealed that she is a brilliant scientist from Gotham who administers the experimental serum that triggered Hagen's transformation into Clayface.

Caitlin Corr's involvement in Clayface continues the long-running tradition of Gotham's embrace of mad science that led to disasters or horrific, villainous transformations.

John Borrelli

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Max Minghella portrays Detective John Borrelli, one of the detectives working at the Gotham City Police Department, and the love interest of Dr. Caitlin Corr. Borrelli's role in Clayface is crucial because he serves as the GCPD's eyes and ears in the looming conflict against Matt Hagen.

His presence could help flesh out the DCU's version of the GCPD before The Brave and the Bold, and might also hint at encounters with figures like Jim Gordon, Renee Montoya, Barbara Gordon, and more.