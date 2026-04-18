Jensen Ackles' Comments About Batman Have Me Convinced James Gunn Should Reverse Course on The Brave and The Bold's Director

Quotes from potential Batman star Jensen Ackles are leading people to think James Gunn's Brave and the Bold director choice might not be the right one for the movie. The Brave and the Bold sits as something of a white whale on the DC Studios slate. A DCU Batman movie is coming; it's just taken a while to find the unique angle that will set it apart from other iterations of the character.

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In a June 2025 interview with Collider, Jensen Ackles (one of the most popular names thrown out to play the DCU Batman) talked about the challenge of potentially bringing the Dark Knight to life, saying that if he were to take on the role, he would "probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing:"

"It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman. I would probably have to lean heavily on Gunn and whoever’s directing and whoever’s writing it, and get inspiration from the text ... You talk about not wanting to fumble the football — that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry. But also proud. A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something."

Ackles previously voiced the animated version of the iconic comic character in The Long Halloween and Justice League: Warworld. Work is reportedly underway on The Brave and the Bold, with Flash alumni Andy Muschietti attached to direct and writer Christina Hodson penning the script.

DC Studios May Need To Bring Out the Big Guns for Batman

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The pressure is on DC Studios. Not only does the DCU brain trust need to bring a new version of Batman to the big screen in The Brave and the Bold, but the film project also has to succeed enough to establish the character as a pillar of the super-powered universe for years to come.

This has led a certain contingent of DC fans to believe that Andy Muschietti might not be the guy for the job. After Ackles specifically called DC Studios head James Gunn out by name, it has been hard for some to shake the idea of the former Superman filmmaker taking on the Batman movie himself.

The DC Studios head has also spoken at length about his love for the Batman character. "He’s one of my favourite characters," Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes (via DCU Brief on X) in January 2025, adding, "I love him. And we’re gonna do great things with him:"

"He’s one of my favourite characters. I love him. And we’re gonna do great things with him. He’s the most popular superhero in the world."

Gunn is ultimately the head of the DCU snake, meaning that no matter what happens, it is his vision that will shape the franchise's future. Knowing the importance of this project, Gunn's taking over directing duties could show fans just how vital he sees getting the movie right. There have also been reports that Gunn is eyeing taking on the Batman project after his ongoing work on the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow (per World of Reel).

Ever since Mushcetti's reveal as the director of the DCU Batman, there has been a level of hesitancy among some fans of the franchise. These worries were heightened when his version of The Flash flopped in theaters, leaving many to wonder if he had a good Batman movie in him.

With the added pressure of The Brave and the Bold and Gunn's apparent love for the character/world, it may be best for the DC Studios co-CEO to take over the project and see it through himself.