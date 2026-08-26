The Batman Part 2 Set Photos Reveal Best Look At Robert Pattinson's New Bat Suit

The Batman: Part 2 is currently filming, and new images from the movie’s UK set have revealed the clearest look yet at the Batsuit Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will wear when the film arrives in 2028. Set in winter after Gotham’s flooding, the sequel picks up about a week after The Penguin and roughly a month after The Batman, throwing even bigger challenges at the Caped Crusader than the first movie did. The returning cast is joined by high-profile additions such as Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, who is widely reported to be playing Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent.

The new photos show the costume in full, worn by stunt performer Rick English rather than Pattinson. English doubled for Pattinson on the first film and is back for Matt Reeves’ sequel. In the images, English wears the Batsuit under a long coat with a cap instead of the cowl, while two Gotham cruisers can be seen behind him with red lights flashing against the snow.

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The Batman 2's set material points to heavy GCPD involvement, with multiple photos and videos featuring officers and cruisers; one clip that surfaced online even appears to show Batman in combat with the police as they fire at the Batmobile.

These new images show the chest area of the Bat suit better than the first look Reeves shared from camera tests in July, which mostly emphasized the cape and cowl, including longer ears and a new chin guard. Here, the Bat emblem is unmistakable, the midsection is layered with armored plating, and a pouch-lined utility belt also shows clearly.

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From the emblem to the belt, the details match the design Glyn Dillon and David Crossman created for The Batman. The changes are minimal, and on screen the suit may look the same to the average viewer, even if some tweaks have been made.

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The Batman: Part 2 arrives on February 18, 2028, after it was initially scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027, a development that bugged fans. Although the delay is not what many hoped for, footage that has surfaced from the film’s set seems to have remedied the disappointment, keeping the fanbase entertained with exciting teases.

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The movie entered active pre-production around August of last year, with camera tests beginning in May and principal photography starting on June 12.

Matt Reeves Not Making Big Changes to the Bat Suit Is a Good Thing

Superhero sequels making wholesale changes to the hero’s suit have become the norm, and naturally that gets fans giddy, especially when the new look has comic book precedent. Comic book movie fans now expect a follow-up to debut another exciting costume, and as fun as that is, it is not always necessary. A sequel’s story direction should decide whether the hero gets a redesign, and in The Batman’s case, big changes to Pattinson’s suit are not necessary.

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The sequel’s events take place not long after the first film. Story-wise, a young Batman still finding his feet, with so much on his plate in Gotham City, would not have time to overhaul his gear. At most, he might add extra weaponry or small refinements that make crime-fighting easier. Reeves described the suit as something Bruce made himself and was still refining in his second year when he appeared virtually at DC FanDome in 2020. Too many big changes would undercut that idea.

Also, this suit is now beloved by a large chunk of the film’s fanbase. Since Reeves intends The Batman to launch a trilogy inside his Batman Epic Crime Saga, it would not hurt if the second film brought back a suit that looks basically the same. The bigger, more exciting upgrades can be saved for the final film, where a larger time jump is more likely.