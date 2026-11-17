Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, and recent comments by Andy Serkis suggest the casting will not affect filming on The Batman: Part II. Matt Reeves' Batman sequel has had to clear one hurdle after another on the way to its February 18, 2028 release date. Pattinson returns with his grounded, gritty take on the Caped Crusader, this time facing multiple new villains.

Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman Part II, revealed on Virgin Radio UK's The Chris Evans Show that filming on Matt Reeves' sequel has been extended and would return "immediately after Christmas":

"No, in fact I have yet to portray Alfred in this one, because filming has been extended. So, immediately after Christmas we'll be going."

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There is a good reason Alfred has not been called to set yet. Serkis has been in New Zealand directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and his scenes were always slated for the tail end of the schedule. His comments confirm the shoot will now run past Christmas and into 2027.

Serkis' update comes just as Pattinson's James Bond casting dominates headlines. The Batman star was unveiled as the next 007 by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, reuniting him with director Denis Villeneuve, who recently directed him in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, where he plays a shapeshifting Face Dancer assassin, Scytale. The casting announcement immediately sparked fear among Batman fans that the commitment could disrupt a production that has already faced so many hurdles.

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The sequel was greenlit almost five years ago but is still a long way from arriving in theaters. The Batman premiered in March 2022, and Warner Bros. quickly announced a follow-up with Reeves and Pattinson returning. The film then cycled through three release dates, October 2025, October 2026, and October 2027, before landing on its current one.

Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, and his meticulous process caused much of the delay. Pre-production began in August 2025, and cameras finally started rolling on June 12 this year at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The shoot has since traveled across multiple UK locations. Second-unit crews were filming around Liverpool's old Birkenhead Tunnel and St George's Hall as early as May, with the main unit returning there in July, before the production moved to the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn. Glasgow then hosted three weeks of filming in August, with the Scottish city once again standing in for Reeves' Gotham.

The production hit turbulence in early October when Reeves stepped away from on-set duties to deal with a personal family matter, with roughly two-thirds of the film already in the can. Steven Soderbergh, who approached Reeves about helping, was announced as the director of those final weeks of principal photography, and cameras were rolling again by late October. Reeves still plans to oversee post-production, and the studio has stressed that the film's February 18, 2028 date is not moving.

How Does Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting Affect the Batman Franchise's Future?

Pattinson's casting means he takes over from Daniel Craig, who played 007 across five films and 15 years, from 2006's Casino Royale to 2021's No Time to Die. The new Bond film is expected to shoot in 2027, which could put Pattinson's schedule on a collision course with a potential third Batman film.

Reeves has always envisioned his Batman story as a trilogy, and although the third film has not been officially confirmed, the Bond casting puts it in jeopardy. His commitment to 007 could widen the gap between The Batman: Part II and a third film even further, since he will likely spend much of 2027 as Bond.

The third film also faces a major challenge in the boardroom, with DC Studios now under new ownership. Paramount completed its takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on October 6, renaming the combined company Skydance. Weeks later, on November 9, the new owners removed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham, a founding Marvel Studios executive, takes over as president and chief creative officer on December 1.

That shake-up has called Matt Reeves' future, and the future of his Batman movies at the studio, into question. Gunn and Safran have been big champions of his work, backing his Batman films through every hurdle they faced, and they remain on board The Batman: Part II as producers.

With the pair out of the executive suite and Skydance looking to take DC in a completely different direction, Reeves' third Batman movie risks being scrapped. There has been no official word on the future of Reeves' Batman universe under Skydance, and it remains to be seen whether the studio is interested in moving forward with it.