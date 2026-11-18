Covey is a consistent presence throughout The Hunger Games and has been associated with many of the franchise's most notable characters. Suzanne Collins' latest book, which has been adapted into a major blockbuster, is Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel story about Haymitch Abernathy's part in the 50th Hunger Games. While Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth Hunger Games book and the sixth movie, some of the characters and their family lineage will be familiar to fans.

One group that has been a consistent presence in the world of Panem is the Covey, a nomadic group of musicians and artists who eventually settled in District 12. Many of the Covey can be identified by the group's unique naming culture, which includes two first names, the first taken from a folk ballad, followed by a second name, often a color.

While the Covey has shifted and grown throughout the decades of in-world Hunger Games storytelling, its ties to the inhabitants of District 12, and therefore many of the franchise's most important characters, are apparent.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping releases on November 20, 2026. The film adaptation of Collins' book, directed by Francis Lawrence, stars Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons.

Covey Family Tree Connections in The Hunger Games & Sunrise on the Reaping

Lucy Gray Baird

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The earliest story told in the world of Panem to date is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel set during the 10th year of the Hunger Games. The victor in that year was Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a proud Covey member from District 12.

Lucy Gray proudly tells Coriolanus that she and her family are pure Covey and that she is one of the six orphan Covey children forced to settle in District 12. She carries the Covey's accent and speech patterns and contributes to their traditions of performing folk music, even within the Hunger Games.

Lucy Gray eventually disappears from the narrative, and her fate is left unknown, although her grave is referenced in Sunrise on the Reaping, confirming she passed at some point in between the 10th and 50th Hunger Games.

Coriolanus Snow

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Coriolanus Snow has plenty of brushes with the Covey while he's serving as a Peacekeeper in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. After risking his reputation to ensure Lucy Gray's win in the 10th Hunger Games, Snow is sent to the districts, where he and Lucy Gray are finally able to act on their feelings for one another.

As their romance deepens, Snow is brought into the inner circle of Lucy Gray's Covey family, and it's eventually his involvement in their family drama that causes discord between him and Lucy Gray. The demise of his relationship with Lucy Gray colors Snow's disdain for District 12 and the rebels, which, decades later, trickles down into his relationships with Haymitch Abernathy and Katniss Everdeen.

Maude Ivory

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Another of the Covey orphans introduced in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is Maude Ivory Baird, Lucy Gray's younger cousin. Like the rest of her family, Maude Ivory was known for her excellent singing and was a staunch defender of Lucy Gray.

It's strongly suspected that Maude Ivory is the mother of Sunrise on the Reaping's Lenore Dove, although her fate and lineage are never confirmed.

Lenore Dove

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Whitney Peak's Lenore Dove also carries the Baird name, making her a direct descendant of Lucy Gray and the Coveys, though her exact parentage is unknown, as they are no longer in the picture by the time Sunrise on the Reaping begins. Instead, Lenore Dove is raised by her Covey uncles, Clerk Carmine Clade and Tam Amber.

During Lenore Dove's teenage years, the Covey is more integrated into the fabric of District 12. Lenore Dove inherits the Coveys' musical skill, although she doesn't often perform publicly.

Haymitch Abernathy

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Haymitch Abernathy's (Joseph Zada) connections to the Covey are revealed in Sunrise on the Reaping when it's established that he is in a romantic relationship with Lenore Dove. Lenore Dove gifts Haymitch the flint striker, which he takes into the 50th Hunger Games arena as his token.

While Haymitch and Lenore Dove's relationship doesn't last after his win in the Hunger Games, the victor manages to still find ways to protect his lover's lineage, serving as the mentor to Katniss Everdeen decades later.

Burdock Everdeen

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Burdock Everdeen is Katniss and Prim Everdeen's father, who went unnamed throughout the original Hunger Games trilogy, but had his character expanded upon in Sunrise on the Reaping. At the time of the 50th Hunger Games, Burdock is still just a teenager and is a friend of Haymitch Abernathy's, serving as the connection between him and Lenore Dove.

It's established that Burdock is a Covey, though not as closely related. "[Lenore Dove] wasn't one of Burdock's Everdeen cousins, but I knew he had some distant ones on his ma's side," Haymitch says in Sunrise on the Reaping. It seems that Burdock is likely to be a descendant of one of the other six orphaned Covey children, who were not all blood relatives.

Katniss' memories of her father confirm that he inherited his family's musical gift, and their love for the wilderness and knowledge of survival, which he passed on to his daughter.

Asterid Everdeen

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Katniss and Prim's mother, Asterid Everdeen, is played by Paula Malcomson as an adult and by Grace Ackary in Sunrise on the Reaping. While Asterid doesn't have a large role in Sunrise on the Reaping, she is close friends with District 12's tribute Maysilee Donner and her twin sister, Merrilee.

Maysilee is the original owner of the Mockingjay pin that eventually becomes Katniss', and her mother eventually shares the story of their friendship with her daughter decades later. Asterid later becomes connected to the Covey after she marries Burdock Everdeen.

Katniss Everdeen

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The central hero of the Hunger Games franchise, Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, has been confirmed to be of Covey descent thanks to Haymitch's friendship with her father, Burdock, in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Katniss' Covey heritage has been hinted at in many ways, such as her name, which comes from the root-like plant found in the meadows outside District 12 that Lucy Gray refers to in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and her musical gifts and folk songs, like the Hanging Tree, which she inherits from her father. Katniss also frequents areas like the Hob and has a knowledge of the woods outside District 12, which link to her Covey ancestry.

Peeta Mellark

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After Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is reaped in the 74th Hunger Games its his love for Katniss Everdeen that helps him survive, as their romance becomes a strategy to try and win over the people of Panem and prevent the Capitol from killing them. It's a strategy that also births a true love between Katniss and Peeta.

After the rebels win the war in Mockingjay, Katniss and Peeta reunite in District 12 and rekindle their romance in earnest, starting a new family.

Primrose Everdeen

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Katniss' younger sister, Primrose Everdeen, is originally reaped in the 74th Hunger Games, until Katniss volunteers to take her place and kickstarts the central story of the franchise. Prim, like Katniss, is descended from Covey, being the daughter of Burdock.

Katniss and Peeta's Children

The ending of Mockingjay confirmed that Katniss and Peeta eventually had two children a decade or so after the war ended. They are never named in the books, but one is described as a girl with dark hair and blue eyes, while the boy has blonde hair and gray eyes - a combination of their parents who continue the Covey line beyond the Second Rebellion.