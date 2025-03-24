The latest addition to the Hunger Games franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, expanded Haymitch's story and built up the mystery surrounding District 12's family tree, all while confirming Lucy Gray's fate at that specific point in the timeline.

Suzanne Collins' 2020 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, introduced fans to President Snow's love interest and District 12's mysterious first victor, Lucy Gray Baird.

Released on March 18, Sunrise on the Reaping kept the mystery of Lucy Gray alive with Lenore Dove, a new heroine with ties to characters from both the past and future of Panem.

Who Is Lenore Dove in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Set 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Sunrise on the Reaping is the story of Katniss Everdeen's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, and how he survives the 50th Hunger Games.

But like all Hunger Games books, there is a romance, and Haymitch's love interest is Lenore Dove, a 16-year-old girl from District 12 raised by Clerk Carmine and Tam Amber, Lucy Gray Baird's Covey family from Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

For reference, the Covey were a nomadic musical group confined to District 12. By convention, the first part of their names is always inspired by a ballad while the second is based on a color.

While musical, Lenore rarely sings in public and is a bit of a rebel who takes a dark view of things. She also gave Haymitch a gold fire striker for his birthday which becomes his token in the Games and the book's symbol.

Is Lenore Dove Lucy Gray's Daughter?

Lucy Gray

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes never answered what happened to Lucy Gray (portrayed in the 2023 film adaptation by Rachel Zegler), only that she seemingly disappeared after escaping into the woods by District 12.

But in Sunrise, Suzanne Collins dropped more than one hint about Lenore's connection to Lucy Gray, from the scraps of color she wears to the songs she knows and even her name. And, while the name Lenore is inspired by the departed Lenore in Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven," Dove is inspired by the color gray, as in Lucy Gray.

Sunrise also explains that Lenore's father is a mystery, and her mother died in childbirth. Later on, Haymitch discovers headstones for both Lucy Gray and her Covey cousin from Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Maude Ivory, confirming that Lucy is now deceased at that point.

Given her close relationship with Lucy Gray, Maude Ivory could also be Lenore's mother since she stayed in District 12 and would've only been in her thirties when Lenore was born.

Since Suzanne Collins chose to fuel the Lucy Gray mystery in Sunrise, perhaps another prequel book will tell the true story. But even if Lenore isn't Lucy's daughter, she is her spiritual successor in this book and continues her mysterious story.

What Happens to Lenore Dove in the Hunger Games Franchise?

During the reaping, Haymitch is chosen to replace one of District 12's tributes when he defends Lenore from the Peacekeepers. Lenore remains behind in District 12 but is foremost in Haymitch's mind throughout the games.

Thanks to a familiar Hunger Games ally, he's even able to speak to her by phone after she's arrested for singing in protest.

When Haymitch returns home after winning the 50th Hunger Games, he briefly reunites with Lenore Dove before she's poisoned by a gift thought to be from Haymitch. Her death is part of President Snow's punishment for the new District 12 mentor due to his acts of rebellion in the games.

Is Lenore Dove Related to Katniss Everdeen?

Katniss Everdeen

If not by blood, Lenore Dove is related to Katniss Everdeen by Lucy Gray's Covey.

This is because Sunrise on the Reaping revealed Katniss' father, Burdock Everdeen, has ties to Covey and is confirmed to be a distant cousin of Lenore Dove.

Fans have long theorized Katniss' father was likely Covey given his familiarity with the woods, his ability to sing, and his knowledge of "The Hanging Tree" song. This is also why fans have long theorized that Lucy Gray is Katniss' grandmother.

Of course, that might still be the case since Lucy Gray's fate and Lenore's parentage is still unknown. But in expanding the mystery and crucial role of this Hunger Games family tree, Suzanne Collins did tie up one loose end, and that's Katniss' familial connection to the Covey and Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove.

A film adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping from Lionsgate arrives in theaters on November 20, 2026.