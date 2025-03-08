March Will Be A Huge Month For Hunger Games Fans

Hunger Games fans have had little in the way of new content since the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in cinemas in 2023, but that is all going to change by the end of March.

Created by Suzanne Collins in her quadrant of novels, the story takes place in the dystopian world of Panem, a country divided into districts with each forced to put two children forward each year to participate in the deadly Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games has become a phenomenally popular franchise, and it's continued to expand over the years.

Two Major Hunger Games Events Set For March 2025

March 18 - Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping

March 2025 brings with it two dates that Hunger Games fans will want to keep an eye on.

The first is March 18, 2025, which is the date that the next The Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, will hit shelves around the world.

The fifth Hunger Games book is a prequel to the first novel released in 2008 and a sequel to the most recent The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from 2020. The story follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Katniss and Peeta's mentor played by Woody Harrelson in the films) as he competes in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

Sunrise on the Reaping is already in line for adaptation by director Francis Lawrence and will serve as the story for the sixth Hunger Games film when it is released in 2026.

March 25 - 'The Hunger Games: On Stage' Ticket Pre-Sale

The Hunger Games: On Stage

The second major event fans can look forward to will take place just a week after Sunrise on the Reaping's launch on March 25. Then, fans will be able to access the pre-sale via the official website and purchase tickets for The Hunger Games stage show, which is a brand new original show opening in London in 2025.

The Hunger Games: On Stage is set in the world that Collins created and is directed by Matthew Dunster and adapted by Conor McPherson.

Performances will take place at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in London, which is a new theater custom-made for The Hunger Games: On Stage.

The stage show will adapt the original The Hunger Games novel featuring Katniss Everdeen's first foray into the arena (meaning that a few familiar Hunger Games characters will make an appearance).

Fans will have to wait until October 2025 for shows of The Hunger Games: On Stage to begin, but they will be able to secure their tickets by the end of the month.

The last major event in the Hunger Games calendar was the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on streaming, so this March is ending a long drought period for fans who are eager for more from the franchise.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The Hunger Games: On Stage will debut in London in October.