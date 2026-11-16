HBO Max Announces the First DC Show To Release After James Gunn's Exit

HBO Max is still moving forward with another DCU project following the DC Studios shakeup involving co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The pair of DC executives stepped down as co-CEOs and co-chairmen in November 2026, with their exit taking effect on December 1. The move came just weeks after Skydance, via its Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, completed its takeover. Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham (with credits on films including The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy) was named new president and chief creative officer. Despite the exit, Gunn expressed relief at returning full-time to creative work while still remaining involved in select projects, such as Man of Tomorrow. Before their exit, Gunn and Safran had already built out Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and a good chunk of its small screen lineup is still poised to build momentum following the release of Lanterns.

As part of its November 2026 lineup, HBO Max officially announced the first DC TV show to release after James Gunn's exit from DC Studios: Krypto Saves the Day Season 2C. Set to arrive on the streamer on November 27, 2026, the short-form animated series will continue Krypto's lighthearted, non-canon adventures in Metropolis. Its visual design deliberately nods to the House of El aesthetic established in the 2025 Superman movie, positioning it as loosely adjacent to the DCU without being strict canon. Krypto Saves the Day debuted on HBO Max on August 13, 2025.

DC Studios

Krypto Saves the Day Season 2 began streaming on HBO Max on September 10, 2026, but the rollout of its episodes was notably irregular. Episodes arrived in random batches across the fall rather than on a consistent weekly schedule. This stop-and-start approach left some viewers unsure of the season's full scope until the studio clarified the November 27 drop as "Season 2C," a new concluding batch of shorts.

The staggered release pattern is consistent with the show's short-form, kids-and-family format, which has prioritized volume and accessibility over traditional season releases.

Interestingly, Krypto Saves the Day Season 2C is the first DC TV show that Gunn was directly involved in creating/producing that will release after Gunn exited the studio. As part of HBO Max's November lineup, two DC TV shows are also included: Batwheels Season 4 and Get Jiro, although both were conceived outside Gunn's purview.

Batwheels Season 4 will officially premiere on HBO Max on November 27, the same day as Krypto Saves the Day Season 2C. This preschool-oriented DC series focuses on Batman's vehicles and related characters in light, fun-hearted adventures, with the show unlikely to cross over into the mainline DCU.

HBO Max

Meanwhile, Get Jiro is an adult animated series based on the graphic novels by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose. The series follows a food-obsessed dystopian world centered on a master sushi chef. Get Jiro is in the midst of its run, releasing new episodes every Saturday since its October 3, 2026 debut.

HBO Max

Both Batwheels Season 4 and Get Jiro are expected to continue under the Jeremy Latcham era of DC content, as they are low-stakes, high-volume preschool programming with little impact on the DCU's main continuity characters.

Every James Gunn-Produced DC Series Set to Release In 2027 & Beyond

The People v. Gorilla Grodd - Mockumentary in Post-Production, Targeting a 2027 Debut

DC Studios

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is an eight-episode HBO Max mockumentary-style comedy that brings back Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen and DCU newcomer Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd to the forefront. The main premise focuses on Olsen and his fellow Daily Planet reporters investigating whether Grodd was wrongfully convicted of murdering his father, the king of Gorilla City.

As a direct DCU spin-off built around established characters from 2025's Superman movie, it is one of the more secure Gunn-era titles. Given that The People v. Gorilla Grodd already wrapped filming on November 1 (via Collider), it's reasonable to assume this project is safe from cancellation by Skydance's new DC regime, similar to Man of Tomorrow. Olsen and Grodd also have clear narrative pathways to stay in the main DCU continuity.

As one of the closest confidantes of David Corenswet's Clark Kent, Olsen is poised to return since it would be confusing if Jimmy Olsen were suddenly recast. As for Grodd, the villain could easily recur in live-action films, potentially in a future clash with the DCU's Flash.

Creature Commandos Season 2 - Currently In Production for a Late-2027 Return

DC Studios

The adult animated series that launched the DCU is currently in production. Creature Commandos Season 2 is planned to have 10 episodes, which fixes a big mistake from its debut run, as Season 1 only had seven. The upcoming season is set to introduce a new version of Task Force M, with the Bride as its new leader. Some of the new members will include The Suicide Squad's King Shark, Nosferata, and Khalis.

Creature Commandos remains firmly in the DCU, and its unique team of misfits and intriguing storylines give it strong prospects for continuity. However, with Gunn's exit from the DC Studios hierarchy, the project's future remains in limbo. Still, with production well underway, Creature Commandos Season 2 is unlikely to be on DC's chopping block, though any future seasons will depend on its performance and viewership numbers under Skydance's new regime.

Mister Miracle - Currently In Development for a Potential 2028 Release

DC Studios

Based on Tom King and Mitch Gerads' acclaimed DC comic run, Mister Miracle is deep into production. In October 2026, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told Collider that they've already seen the "animatics" of Mister Miracle, describing its development as "very advanced." Safran also confirmed that they were eyeing a 2028 release window for the Tom King series.

"We haven't actually announced a date for it. We're very advanced on it. I mean, we've seen animatics of the whole season. But I think we've always thought of it as ‘28."

Josh Hutcherson will bring Scott Free (aka Mister Miracle) to life, and Mackenzie Davis lends her voice to Big Barda. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner is also expected to return.

Some argued that Mister Miracle is one of the stronger candidates to survive and expand the DCU's shared universe, considering that it introduces the New Gods and Darkseid. Under Jeremy Latcham's DC regime, Mister Miracle could become a key animated pillar or feed into live-action. In the same interview with Collider, Safran also said, "there's no reason why it couldn't be an ongoing season series," indicating that plans for future seasons are in the cards.

My Adventures with Green Lantern - Pre-Production Underway as Elseworlds Spinoff Targeting a Potential 2027 Release

DC Comics

My Adventures with Green Lantern is a 10-episode series set in the same universe as My Adventures with Superman. It follows the story of teenage Lantern Jessica Cruz after she is chosen by a power ring. In an October 2026 interview with Collider, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed that they were reviewing animatics for the series and beginning full animation:

"Tonally similar. Obviously, thematically very different because it's dealing with different characters and different lore, but the things that I loved so much about My Adventures with Superman are firmly in My Adventures with Green Lantern. We're in the stages of reviewing animatics and animation on that right now."

No release date has been announced for the Green Lantern series, but a potential late 2027 or 2028 window could be ideal. The show is expected to remain part of a separate universe, meaning any future seasons or crossovers would stay within the My Adventures timeline.

Starfire - In Development as a Non-Canon Original Show

DC Comics

DC's animated slate is receiving an upgrade with the arrival of Starfire, a younger-skewing series that retells the Tamaranean princess' origin as she leaves Tamaran, with companions including Crush and Amethyst. Starfire is confirmed as an Elseworlds project after DC Studios announced its development in February 2025. In June 2026, it was confirmed to be in advanced development after the first official look dropped at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The lighthearted adventures of this version of Starfire will likely remain standalone content, meaning that a main-continuity DCU Starfire would almost certainly be a new live-action version down the line.

DC Super Powers - Preschool Programming DC Series In Advanced Development

DC Comics

DC Super Powers is a family-oriented animated series set at the Alliance School for Heroes, following the adventures of Principal Martian Manhunter training young versions of characters including Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra. Similar to Starfire and My Adventures with Green Lantern, the project is treated as an Elseworlds project, and it is in advanced development.

This series functions as a gateway to the DC Universe for younger audiences. These hero versions are original to the series and unlikely to merge into the main DCU.

V for Vendetta - Early-Stage Development at HBO

Warner Bros.

In November 2025, Variety reported that a V for Vendetta HBO series was in the works. This live-action series serves as an adaptation of Alan Moore and David Lloyd's graphic novel, with Pete Jackson attached to write and Gunn and Safran previously listed as executive producers. The show is still in early development and not yet formally ordered to series.

Given that it is a high-profile, largely self-contained political thriller, it has a reasonable chance of moving forward independently of the main DCU.

Absolute Batman - Animated Series In Early Development

DC Comics

Announced at Annecy 2026, Absolute Batman is an adult animated series based on Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's comic of the same name. It is still in early development, with no network or release window locked in.

Similar to most of the other entries, this is an Elseworlds project, which is a good thing to further flesh out different versions of Batman in other forms of media. The distinctive Absolute Batman design and tone are unlikely to become the primary DCU Batman, but its success could plant seeds for further Absolute-line adaptations as a parallel track.

Untitled Krypto Project - Completely New Project, Still in Development

DC Studios

At the joint DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation presentation at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Peter Safran and Sam Register confirmed (via Deadline) that an untitled kids-focused animated series centered on Krypto is in development, with C.H. Greenblatt attached as executive producer.

This Krypto series follows the titular superdog as he tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, before low-key redeeming them through his pure-hearted nature.

The project is separate from the short-form Krypto Saves the Day. It is still in early development, but its future under Jeremy Latcham's regime is uncertain because plans may change down the line.