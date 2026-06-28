DC Studios Promo Reveals First Look At 10 Animated Series

DC Studios shared a new look at several animated series set to be released over the next few years. DC is pushing ahead with a few separate sub-stories and plot threads across the greater comic book franchise, including but not limited to the main DCU timeline, under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. While many of these projects are live-action movies and TV shows, animation also plays a big role in the broader DC world.

Warner Bros (WB) Animation and DC Studios hung a massive banner at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, currently being held in Annecy, France. This banner highlights 10 animated properties being developed under the two major studios.

Every Show on DC Studios/WB Animation Banner at 2026 Annecy Film Festival

Mister Miracle

DC Animation

In early 2026, James Gunn confirmed a third animated show in the DCU canon, Mister Miracle. Set in the world of DC's New Gods, this story centers on super-powered escape artist Scot Free, who is called back to his homeworld after conflict breaks out between it and the home of Big Barda, his one true love and wife.

While story and release details are still being kept under wraps, this show will introduce the DCU's take on the iconic villain Darkseid for the first time.

My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is one of DC Animation's biggest series of the last few years, having premiered on Adult Swim and HBO Max in July 2023. This series features The Boys star Jack Quaid as Superman, showing his origin as a hero and the early days of his relationship with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen.

Season 3 began airing in mid-June, introducing a host of exciting new Superman variants that Clark will interact with throughout the season.

Creature Commandos

DC Animation

The Annecy poster also features three major characters from DC Studios' Creature Commandos, the first official release in James Gunn's DCU. The series has been renewed for a second season, and it will feature a new version of Task Force M on an undisclosed mission under Amanda Waller and Rick Flag.

The characters from this series featured on the poster are Sean Gunn's G.I. Robot, Indira Varma's The Bride, and David Harbour's Frankenstein. Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max, and Season 2 is in development but does not have a release timeframe.

Get Jiro (Not DC)

DC Animation

Amid looks at multiple DC series, Warner Bros. included a look at a non-DC property: a new Adult Swim series titled Get Jiro! This show will be an animated adaptation of the late Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose's dystopian graphic novel, set in a near-future Los Angeles and featuring celebrity chefs acting as violent warlords.

The series will be led by Chicago Med star Brian Tee, and it will also feature Titus Welliver, Alison Pill, and Justin Kirk. It is set to arrive later this year.

Bat-Fam

DC Animation

Acting as a spin-off from the 2023 Merry Little Batman movie on Prime Video, Bat-Fam delivered a family-friendly take on the hero and his classic team of supporting heroes in November 2025. This series highlights how the Bat family operates, largely focusing on Bruce Wayne, Damian Wayne, and Alfred Pennyworth as they look over Gotham and strengthen their family bonds.

As of writing, there are no indications that the show will be renewed for a second season.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

DC Animation

Developed in the same vein as My Adventures with Superman (which is in its third season), DC Animation will take the same approach with the Green Lantern character in My Adventures with Green Lantern. Introduced in My Adventures with Superman Season 2, Episode 3, this spin-off will focus on Jessica Cruz's high school years as she is chosen by the Power Ring to be its champion and take on scary alien foes.

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho is confirmed to voice the leading heroine.

Batman: Caped Crusader

DC Animation

Following a long two-year wait, Batman: Caped Crusader will be back for its second season starting on July 31. Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, Annecy highlighted this show's take on Batman (played by Hamish Linklater), who operates in the 1940s and 1960s for this version of the titular hero's adventures.

The first look at Caped Crusader Season 2 arrived in June, confirming a gender-swapped version of the villainous Mad Hatter for a role in these new episodes.

Starfire!

DC Animation

Previously seen in multiple Teen Titans-based series, the alien heroine Starfire will get her own animated solo series titled Starfire! under James Gunn. The series is designed as a family-friendly origin story that follows the princess after she finds an ancient spaceship on Tamaran and uses it to explore outer space and escape her home world.

The story will pit Starfire alongside Crush (a space biker), the plant-loving Fern, and Princess Amethyst of Gem World, as she encounters new intergalactic creatures and challenges.

DC Super Powers

DC Animation

A trio of images teased new versions of classic DC heroes in the upcoming DC Super Powers animated series. This show will be set at the Alliance School for heroes, following a group of young student versions of classic DC heroes as they train under the school's principal, Martian Manhunter.

DC Animation

Heroes like Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, Terra, and more are expected to be featured in this series.

DC Animation

The Annecy banner spotlighted a trio of these heroes: Lightning, Plastic Man, and a female Flash.

Untitled Krypto Project

DC Animation

A new version of Superman's classic canine companion, Krypto the Super-Dog, soared into action on the Annecy poster. Considering he has a different design from the version of Krypto in Krypto Saves the Day! shorts on HBO Max, this is likely from the untitled new Krypto show, details for which are scarce.

Some speculate that this could be a new project from animator C.H. Greenblatt, known for creating Cartoon Network's Chowder.