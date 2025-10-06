DC Officially Changes Title of Batman's Next TV Show

Fans will soon get the chance to see a brand-new DC series centered around Batman, but the official title for the upcoming show was recently changed. Right now, Peacemaker Season 2 is captivating audiences within the DC umbrella as it continues to build out James Gunn's new DCU. One character who is most often connected to Batman has already appeared in that HBO Max show, despite the DCU not revealing its Caped Crusader just yet. However, Batman-centric projects are still being released outside of the DCU, such as a new series coming out in November 2025.

An upcoming animated DC TV show about Batman recently had its name changed to Bat-Fam. Previously, this series was titled Bat-Family, but the name was switched without warning, trimming it down a few letters to make it Bat-Fam.

Amazon Prime Video (the service Bat-Fam will premiere on) and DC confirmed the title change via the streamer's official social media accounts. The post included a sneak peek at the upcoming show and used the name Bat-Fam to describe it instead of Bat-Family.

For reference, the image Prime Video revealed from Bat-Fam features Batman smiling and holding a batarang, but he is not alone. Instead, a young Damien Wayne, who will play a major role in the series, is also donning a Dark Knight suit. He will formally be known as Little Batman in Bat-Fam.

Bat-Fam is not the only DC project to have its title officially changed. Notably, some titles within the DCU (including already released projects and upcoming titles) have already gone through some changes.

DC's Recent Superhero Movie & TV Title Changes

Birds of Prey

The Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey film received a title change during its theatrical run. Specifically, it went from simply Birds of Prey to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Some disputes have arisen as to why the title was changed, and there have even been instances where it has been reported that the title did not officially change. However, theaters went from displaying the title as Birds of Prey to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (notably after the movie was underperforming at the box office), so something definitely changed, at least in the public eye.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler

Pennyworth was a DC TV series that ran for three total seasons. However, after the release of Season 2, Warner Bros. officially changed its name to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

Pennyworth never really gained a lot of traction with its first two seasons, so Warner may have changed the title only so it would include the Batman name in hopes that more people would give it a chance. However, that didn't seem to help any.

Superman

Many DC fans will remember that, in its early stages, James Gunn's Superman film was titled Superman: Legacy. DC Studios even created an official logo with the Superman: Legacy name, but, as time passed, it was eventually changed to Superman.

Most likely, the title change didn't help or hurt the film. Looking back, though, it seems as though Superman was a more effective title due to its simplicity.

Supergirl

The next time DCU fans sit in a movie theater, it will be to watch Supergirl, a movie about a character who was introduced at the end of 2025's Superman. Like Superman, Supergirl's title was also officially changed. Originally, it was being marketed as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Many didn't know why the "Woman of Tomorrow" section was dropped from Supergirl's title since the movie will be following a comic run of that same name. However, Gunn recently announced that a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow is officially in the works, so it would have been a little confusing to have two separate films be titled Woman of Tomorrow and Man of Tomorrow.

Bat-Fam

Bat-Fam is an official continuation of Merry Little Batman, an animated film that was released in 2023. The upcoming show does not have a specific release date yet, but it was confirmed that it will be airing on Prime Video sometime in November 2025.