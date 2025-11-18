James Gunn Is Reportedly Turning This 2005 DC Movie Into a New HBO Series

James Gunn is reportedly turning one 2005 DC movie into a new HBO series. Since taking over and completely retooling DC's on-screen effort in late 2023, Gunn has continued to push forward with exciting, new projects from the super-powered brand. These have taken the form of in-canon big-screen epics, such as Superman, and Elseworld tales centered on cult-favorite DC heroes, like the upcoming Mister Miracle.

The DC Studios head has reportedly added yet another title to his upcoming DC Studios slate, this time, tackling one of the Blue Brand's most acclaimed one-off graphic novel stories. According to new reporting from Variety, a V for Vendetta TV series is in the works at HBO.

Based on the beloved comic story by Alan Moore, David Lloyd, and Tony Weare, the new DC project will be executive-produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Chad King, with the BAFTA-winning Pete Jackson writing.

V for Vendetta was previously adapted for the big screen in 2005 with Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving leading the DC blockbuster. The movie earned a solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes but has become something of a cult classic.

The story follows an anarchist revolutionary in a future ruled by a fascist totalitarian regime as he attempts to ignite the spark of revolution to overthrow this oppressive government.

V for Vendetta has had a lasting impact on pop culture, with its iconic Guy Fawkes mask (worn by its central hero, V) popping up all over, including in DC's fellow HBO series, Pennyworth.

How Does V for Vendetta Fit Into James Gunn's DC Plans?

Warner Bros.

V for Vendetta is a unique title among James Gunn's DC Studios slate to this point. Everything he has greenlit under his tenure at the top of the DC pyramids has, in some form or another, been a part of the greater DC Comics canon. Whether it is in the DCU or as an Elseworlds project, each of these titles has ultimately been from the interconnected world of DC Comics. V for Vendetta is not that.

The beloved 1989 graphic novel is a one-off story originally released under the DC Vertigo imprint at DC Comics. Vertigo was a sub-brand used by DC to publish more adult-oriented content, featuring titles such as The Sandman, Swamp Thing, and Hellblazer.

V for Vendetta could fill a unique role in Gunn's overall DC plans, dipping DC Studios' toes into the greater works of DC, not just those released as part of the expansive, connected DC superhero continuity.

It could also give audiences a gripping, more mature story that follows in the footsteps of HBO's acclaimed Watchmen series, which did very much the same thing by adapting one of DC's most celebrated one-off stories for the premium cable network.

Given V for Vendetta's subject matter of revolution and overthrowing authoritarian regimes and the current state of the world (specifically in the U.S.), it will be interesting to see how Gunn and the show's creative team navigate the beloved DC story. But seeing as how unflinching Gunn has been in his political commentary in the DC Studios projects so far, fans can likely expect this new HBO show to remain faithful to the source material.