Classic DC Actor Thinks James Gunn's DCU Is Too "Woke"

Classic DC actor Dean Cain shared his disdain for James Gunn's DCU, calling the entire venture "woke" after some recent comments from Gunn comparing Superman to the immigrant experience. Cain played Superman from 1993 to 1997 in TV's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, suiting up as the iconic Man of Steel nearly two decades before Gunn launched his interconnected on-screen universe, the DCU.

Gunn's DCU is about to kick into high gear with the release of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the iconic boy in blue and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Initial reactions to the new DC Studios film have been widely positive, with audiences praising its colorful world, lovable characters, and prescient story that feels pulled straight from the headlines.

Cain, however, has taken issue with Gunn's new take on the iconic comic book character, specifically calling the director out for comparing Superman to an immigrant living in America.

The former Superman actor told TMZ, "How woke is Hollywood going to make this character:"

"How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was 'truth, justice, and the American way.' Well, they dropped that… They came up with 'truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.'"

He added that he believes turning Superman into a "political" figure could have a grave effect on the new movie's box office potential:

"Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that... I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment."

This all stems from a recent interview between Gunn and The Sunday Times in which the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker said Superman is "the story of America," calling the character an "immigrant that came from other places and populated the country:"

"I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost...Yes, it plays differently. But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

Superman soars into theaters on Friday, July 11, introducing audiences to a new big-screen take on the iconic DC Comics hero. This time around, Hollywood and Twisters star David Corenswet brings to life the titular Man of Steel, as he contends with the villainous supergenius billionaire Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult.

The new film, directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, stars a stacked cast standing alongside Corenswet and Hoult, including Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi (read more about the Superman cast here).

Spoiler Alert: Superman Was Always Political

For those taking issue with James Gunn's most recent 'Superman is an immigrant' comments, this particular line of thinking is nothing new. Gunn has not injected some political juice into the Superman character that was never there before; it has always been there.

Like many comic book characters, Superman is meant to represent the world at large or a specific experience within it.

Just look at what Superman is at his very core. He is an alien who came here very young, grew up amongst humanity, and has vowed to serve his duty as Earth's super-powered protector despite being chastised at every turn.

It sounds like the experience of millions of people worldwide, making their way to new countries and just trying to get by despite being pushed back upon by society and every waking moment.

This is nothing new for the character, in the same way that the X-Men being an allegory for real-world civil rights issues is nothing new. It has been happening on the page for decades at this point. Some people just cannot seem to open their eyes to see it.

The only crime Gunn, his Superman movie, and the greater DCU have committed is releasing into a politically charged moment in history in which people are willing to jump on any opportunity to take the director, his film, and the greater franchise down at the drop of a hat.

In the comics, Superman is meant to inspire hope; hope that no matter where you are from or what you look like, you can make a difference (even if it means coming under scrutiny by some of your peers).

So, maybe, just like Superman is the hero the DC Comics universe needs to inspire others to do better, the Superman movie is that for this particular moment in the real world.