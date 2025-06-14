Superman 2025 Trailer Hidden Detail Totally Changes My Expectations for the Movie

One hidden detail from the Superman trailer could completely change fan expectations for the upcoming film. James Gunn's 2025 Superman movie is set to bring a new iteration of the classic comic book character played by David Corenswet to the big screen for the first time, ushering audiences in the door of the filmmaker's DC Cinematic Universe (aka DCU). This time, though, the introduction of the Man of Steel will be different, picking up midway through his super-powered journey as opposed to starting from the very beginning with the character.

Fans spotted a key hidden detail in the Superman trailer, perhaps laying out just how different the new film will be from other takes on the character. While Gunn's upcoming DC film will serve as a foundation for the greater DCU, it is apparently anything but that for the character itself.

This was made more evident than ever by a small Easter egg hidden in the movie's first official trailer: a small Superman toy hanging in the Daily Planet offices.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11. The film has the distinct honor (and pressure that comes with it) of being the kick-off movie for James Gunn's new DCU, introducing audiences not just to David Corenswet's Superman but a greater superhero universe that already includes characters like Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner.

The Superman Trailer Toy Is a Big Deal

The small key chain hanging on a cubicle as David Corenswet's Clark Kent walks through the Daily Planet in the Superman trailer completely changes the context of the new James Gun film.

Much has been made about this movie not being an origin story. One of the first things that Gunn bandied about regarding the film was the fact that it was not going to recount the story of Kal-El (aka Superman) being sent to Earth as the last son of Krypton to live amongst humanity and grow to become the super-powered do-gooder fans know and love.

However, there is a difference between not showing the character's origins and what Superman seems to be doing with the character.

This toy in the Daily Planet's very existence shows just how established this version of Superman is in the DCU when fans pick up with him. This is not a Superman who is just getting started.

If he already has the name recognition to have toys made based on his likeness, then he is likely already years into this journey as Earth's mighty protector. He is, in fact, so popular and has such a reputation that he is being marketed as a role model for children of this world.

The movie's first teaser gave fans a taste of this notoriety. One of the sequences in that first glimpse at the film focused on a young child clinging to a flag bearing the Superman logo. As he raises it, the boy mutters Superman's number under his breath as a last bastion of hope, knowing that the Man of Steel will come and save the day if he asks.

This is very different from the last time fans were introduced to a new Superman (in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel). Instead of starting with the character at the beginning, audiences will pick up several years into his journey on Earth, meaning he has already formed relationships, saved thousands, and vanquished various foes.

This established reputation as humanity's altruist savior is likely what draws the ire of the movie's central villain, Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult). Hoult's super-genius—one of many big bads fans will see in Superman—seems not to be the biggest fan of Superman's "can do no wrong" standing among the general DCU public.

In the movie's first official trailer, which is where this Superman toy detail comes from, Lex says, "Superman. He is not a man. He is a thing." The iconic DC villain has seemingly taken issue with the rise of the costumed metahuman and wants to see him knocked off the pedestal people like this Daily Planet reporter seem to have him on.

That will likely kick off Lex's crusade of villainy against the Man of Steel, attempting to muck up his public image (which could be hard, seeing as a new organization like The Daily Planet seems to be publicly brandishing its love of the hero) and reveal any cracks in the titular character's perfectly chiseled exterior that he can.