2025 Superman Movie Will Abandon 1 Beloved Part of Henry Cavill's Version

The upcoming Superman film is making a bold move by leaving behind a cherished element from Henry Cavill's Man of Steel era. As James Gunn reboots the franchise with David Corenswet taking over the cape, fans are bracing for changes, some more drastic than others.

12 years after Man of Steel launched the DCEU, Gunn's Superman is preparing to usher in a brand-new cinematic universe for DC, with hopes of more consistent storytelling and greater long-term success at Warner Bros. Much like Zack Snyder's film, Gunn's version will reintroduce iconic characters such as Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jonathan Kent, grounding the story in familiar emotional territory. But while the two films share a sci-fi foundation (Superman is still an alien from Krypton, after all), the tone of 2025's Superman is already proving to be a major departure.

The trailer reveals a brighter, more MCU-like energy that contrasts sharply with the brooding, grounded atmosphere of Man of Steel. Nowhere is this tonal shift more evident than in the inclusion of Krypto the Superdog, a clear sign that this Superman story isn't afraid to embrace its comic book roots.

Superman

Early footage from Superman showcases the hero battling a giant kaiju creature in a sunlit, golden Metropolis, another key difference from the muted grays of Snyder's vision. While Cavill's Superman also faced off against massive threats, Gunn's new version embraces a more vibrant, fantastical aesthetic reminiscent of classic DC Comics and animated series.

Superman

Another key difference between the two versions lies in how each film handles Superman's Kryptonian lineage. In Man of Steel, Kal-El's full origin story is front and center, beginning with an extended sequence showing the fall of Krypton and his journey to Earth as a baby. That version of Krypton featured advanced gray-toned, organic-looking service robots that matched the cold, utilitarian aesthetic of Snyder's style. These robots later reappear in the abandoned Kryptonian ship Superman discovers, which Cavill's hero initially has to fight off in battle.

While Superman won't hit the usual plot beats, it will still explore Clark Kent's dual heritage from both Krypton and Earth. In a recent sneak peek, Superman is shown inside the Fortress of Solitude, interacting with numbered robots that help revitalize him with the yellow sun. Unlike their Man of Steel counterparts, these robots have a lighter, more playful tone, even serving as comic relief in the brief clip. It's a small but telling shift reflecting the broader tonal change Gunn brings to the character this time around.

DC

Man of Steel carved out a reputation for being one of the most grounded takes on Superman ever put to screen, an approach that resonated with many fans. The film explored Clark's experience growing up on Earth as a superpowered child, from being overwhelmed by his enhanced senses in a crowded classroom to rescuing a school bus full of his classmates. It painted a picture of Superman not (yet) as an invincible god, but as a confused and isolated young man burdened by his alien identity.

Kevin Costner's Jonathan embodied this grounded lens, raising challenging questions about whether the world was ready for someone like Clark and how best to protect both him and humanity from that knowledge. Snyder's film had a weight to it, portraying Superman as a godlike figure trying (and sometimes failing) to be human.

Man of Steel

Superman will move away from that introspective tone and traditional story, offering a version of the character that's already established, more self-assured, and surrounded by a livelier world. The emotional alienation and internal conflict that defined Cavill's Superman seem less central this time around. That said, many fans are ready for a new chapter, one that embraces the brighter side of the character without losing sight of his heart.

Man of Steel

Gunn's lighter tone, comedic touches, and more overtly comic-book world may be just what DC needs to reintroduce Superman to a new generation. It won't be the same as Man of Steel, but maybe that's the point.