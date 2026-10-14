Marvel Studios’ Phase 7 Will Now Officially Feature 3 Omega Level X-Men Mutants

The MCU has a lot on its plate right now. For starters, incursions threaten to wipe out all of reality. And an opportunistic villain, Doctor Doom, believes he can profit from the mess. But as it has so many times before, the MCU will cross the road and make it to the other side, maybe even stronger than before. Marvel Studios is ensuring the franchise's destination is worth it by recruiting new heroes, including a few Omega-Level mutants.

Mutants have the X-gene to thank for their powers. Instead of being exposed to a glowing rock or serum, or pouring resources into a suit of armor, they come out of the gate ready to fight. The X-gene can play favorites, though, since mutantkind has levels to it. Mutants with more mundane powers end up in the lower tiers, such as Beta- and Gamma-level, while the ones granted incredible gifts land in Alpha-level.

The cream of the crop get their own special designation: Omega-level. Mutants who end up in that class have no real rivals and can turn the tide of a fight with little effort. Sentinels always have their heads on a swivel in case an Omega-level shows up on the battlefield because mere machines have no hope of stopping them.

Marvel Studios unleashed an Omega-level mutant in Deadpool & Wolverine. The TVA had to cut a deal with Cassandra Nova because she had amassed so much power in The Void using her advanced telepathic abilities. It took the combined might of Wade Wilson and Logan to take her down. Fortunately for them, the Omega-level mutants the MCU has lined up for Phase 7 don't have total annihilation on the mind; well, at least not right now.

Omega-Level Mutants Confirmed For Marvel Studios' Phase 7

Professor X

Marvel Comics

Charles Xavier's movie appearances haven't done his powers justice. In most of the Fox movies, the telepath spent the majority of his time at the X-Mansion, either using Cerebro to find other mutants or having one-on-one sessions with a student, peering into their minds. Very rarely did he get in on the action. And when he did, he didn't get much done and needed his team to pick up the slack.

The comics paint a different picture, classifying him as an Omega-level mutant because of his limitless telepathic potential. Professor X has even reached the point where he doesn't need Cerebro to pull off incredible feats, such as defeating another powerful telepath, Exodus.

Marvel Studios can avoid confusion about Xavier's status by having him come out of the gate swinging. In 2028's X-Men, directed by Jake Schreier, Professor X will mentor a new group of heroes. While he'll surely give them room to learn and grow, their enemy, Mister Sinister, isn't above hurting children. The X-Men's founder can't just sit back and let that happen.

Storm

Marvel Comics

When Marvel Studios officially got the rights to the X-Men back, it wasted no time putting a sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series into production. X-Men '97 took the world by storm in 2024, hooking everyone with its first episode, which saw the titular team face off against Bolivar Trask and his Sentinels. When the heroes were in a pinch, Cyclops called on Storm, whom the Sentinels quickly identified as Omega-level, to save the day. She took the oppurtunity and ran with it, creating a glass tornado and tearing the robots apart.

Since Kevin Feige and Co. cast a younger actress, Maya Boyd, as Storm in the X-Men reboot, the character may be a ways from being a one-woman army. But her time will come. It won't be long before she bends the environment to her will and becomes a thorn in villains' sides.

Jean Grey

Sony Pictures

Rumors about Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day spun way out of control. However, it all worked out in the end because she brought Jean Grey to life. The telepath had a bone to pick with the Department of Damage Control. After realizing Jean was in pain, Spider-Man helped her and set her on a better path.

Professor X plans to pick up the baton from Peter Parker in the near future and take Jean under his wing. And he must be on his P's and Q's because Jean has all the makings of a loose cannon. Her powers are on another level, as evidenced by when she stopped a large section of New York City in its tracks. The Phoenix Force is also sure to come into play, turning her from an Omega-level mutant into an Avengers-level threat.

Bonus: Franklin Richards

Marvel Studios

As the son of two heroes who got their powers from cosmic radiation, Franklin Richards' status as a mutant is a bit confusing, to say the least. Regardless, the comics classify him as Omega-level, which isn't all that surprising, given his ability to warp reality.

Franklin still hasn't officially secured a spot in Phase 7; he has to get through the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars before he can worry about that. But a The Fantastic Four: First Steps sequel must be on Marvel Studios' radar, making another Franklin appearance a foregone conclusion.