Marvel Studios Releases First HD Photos Of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey Sister, Sara Grey

Olivia Booth-Ford's Sara Grey, the sister of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, has finally been given time in the spotlight, as Marvel Studios released some HD images of the character from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sara was introduced in the latest Spidey flick (which recently became the highest-grossing domestic movie of all time) as a telepathic Mutant, just like her sister Jean.

Marvel Studios released the first official look at Booth-Ford's Sara Grey from the flashback scenes that were featured in Brand New Day. Specifically, Sara showed up in these flashbacks, which essentially occurred inside Jean's mind, giving context to Jean's anger and somewhat justifying her actions. Sadie Sink's casting as Jean Grey was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood history, but fans were so focused on her inclusion in the story that Booth-Ford's Sara Grey seemingly flew under the radar.

The digital release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day gave fans their first opportunity to see Sara Grey from her appearance in the flashbacks in Jean's mind. These scenes take place at a park, with Jean and Sara together.

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Brand New Day established Sara as Jean's older sister, which makes sense considering how much Sara protected Jean and took care of her. Notably, the film also established during this flashback sequence that Sara and Jean had a mother named Elaine, who abandoned them after they developed telepathic powers as Mutants.

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One of the most prominent elements of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was Jean using her powers to jump between random people. Essentially, she could enter someone's mind and entirely control them, but could also jump from one person to another. This flashback scene was extremely important in relation to that detail because Sara was the one who taught Jean how to jump while they were in the park.

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Brand New Day also proved just how close Jean and Sara were. As mentioned, their mother abandoned them, essentially leaving them with just each other and no one else. That flashback scene set in the park was vital for Jean's character arc and backstory, as it fully showcased the nature of Jean's relationship with Sara.

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Ultimately, Sara got detained by the Department of Damage Control and eventually died while in their captivity. Jean discovered that her sister was truly dead after seeing her scrunchie inside the Department of Damage Control's containment room. That same scrunchie was included in the flashback.

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The biggest moment in perhaps all of Spider-Man: Brand New Day involving Jean Grey came in that flashback when Sara was taken by Damage Control. At one point, in the park, Sara offered to get ice cream for her sister from a nearby ice cream truck.

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As she walked to the ice cream truck, Sara was tranquilized by Damage Control, causing her to fall to the ground and be detained.

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Jean was distracted initially, but once she saw what was happening to Sara, she began trying to help. To save her sister, Sara jumped into Jean's mind and led her away, keeping Jean there until Damage Control (and its leader, Bill Metzger) was gone and she was safe.

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Sara Grey's MCU character design did not look too different from the way her character is portrayed in Marvel Comics. While Sara does play a role in the comics, Marvel Studios did make some changes to her backstory, and the fact that she is a powerful Mutant (she is not a Mutant in the comics).

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However, in more recent comic storylines, it is revealed that Sara is resurrected by Jean after being killed by anti-Mutant fanatics. After coming back, Sara is recognized as Beacon, a character with the power to activate dormant abilities in others.

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It is unclear if Sara Grey will ever be featured in another MCU project. Most likely, Marvel simply used her to give depth to Jean and to set up Jean's character, as she will most likely be the main character of the MCU's X-Men team and likely even the main character of the Mutant saga.

Where Will Jean Grey Show Up Next?

Marvel Studios has two rather large and important films coming out in the next couple of years that are titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With how important Spider-Man: Brand New Day implied that Jean is to the whole franchise, many are likely wondering if she will show up in either of those Avengers flicks.

Unfortunately, no one knows for sure, as Marvel has not confirmed whether Sadie Sink has been involved with those titles or not. However, what has been revealed is that Sink is going to be brought back to the MCU for May 5, 2028's X-Men, directed by Thunderbolts*' Jake Schreier.

If nothing else, fans will see Jean Grey again in that movie. However, it does seem likely that she will show up in at least one of the two Avengers movies. Marvel introduced her in Spider-Man before Doomsday and Secret Wars for a reason. It is possible that she could be the key to saving the Avengers if they get beaten by Doom in Doomsday.