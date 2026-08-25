Sadie Sink Looks Perfect as Jean Grey In First Official HD Footage Showing Her New X-Men Superhero In Action Online

Marvel Studios is not hiding Sadie Sink's Jean Grey anymore, as a brand-new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo has finally let her character take center stage. The secrecy surrounding Sadie Sink's role in Brand New Day has been well-documented. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures went all-in to protect the identity of Sink's character, crafting a plan to hide her in trailers while also instructing the actress to never confirm or deny the role in press interviews. Although set photos offered a glimpse of Sink's character in the Tom Holland-led movie, they were ambiguous enough to fuel speculation, leading fans to theorize on whether she is Jean Grey, a new version of Mary Jane, or even Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally confirmed that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey, and Marvel Studios' deliberate decision to protect the film's biggest surprise paid off. While early trailers hid the mystery character, the latest official promo for Brand New Day revealed the first high-definition (HD) look at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in action, showcasing quick glimpses of the MCU X-Men character's memorable scenes during the film's third act.

At the 0:07 mark of the promo, a close-up HD shot of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey was unveiled, a moment from when she was controlling Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk at the Department of Damage Control (DODC) Headquarters.

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The brief action shot shows a glimpse of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey as a troubled teenager searching for her sister, utilizing her powers to do whatever it takes to find answers. Jean's wardrobe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day embraces a cool-girl streetwear vibe that nods to her classic green-and-yellow color scheme, with a hooded jacket as a key piece to maintain her anonymity.

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At the 0:13 mark, another action shot of Sink's MCU character was shown, unveiling Jean Grey's rage when she confronted DODC head William Metzger about the death of her sister, Sara Grey.

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The footage shows Jean in a side-profile close-up, with her expression conveying the weight of the revelation as her powers surge right before everyone's eyes.

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This brief but powerful moment lays the groundwork for the emotional peak of her arc in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, turning the film's mysterious antagonist into a deeply wounded young woman whose pain is about to explode.

These shots of Jean Grey in action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day getting released online is more than just a marketing tactic. While the early wave of promotional materials hid her from the pre-release window, it looks like Marvel Studios is now maximizing Sadie Sink's MCU hero as a key piece of its efforts to lure fans for a rewatch and newcomers to experience Brand New Day in order to propel it to even more box office supremacy.

This isn't the first time Sony Pictures has used the future X-Men member in the promotional wave. Early this month, Marvel Studios released an HD look at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, a moment taken directly from her first appearance in the film, following the emotionally charged confrontation between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and a Jean Grey-controlled MJ.

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In the days leading up to Brand New Day's July 31 release, Sadie Sink appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where a brief clip of her MCU character was shown. The footage offered a rare early glimpse of Jean Grey in the park flashback scene alongside her sister, Sara.

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In July 2026, Marvel Studios also revealed the first-ever Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster in China featuring Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, but there's a catch: her face was obscured by a hood.

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Marvel Studios went to extreme lengths to protect Sadie Sink's role, treating the reveal with the same ironclad protection once reserved for major Multiverse cameos, such as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's surprise inclusions in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool and Wolverine's super-sized cameos of Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes.

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Watch the official Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo featuring Sadie Sink's Jean Grey below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making history at the box office, already outgrossing the full haul of Avengers: Infinity War and, as of writing, the domestic box office total of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios Proved Hiding Sadie Sink's Character Was the Right Call

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Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures made a combined effort not to outright spoil Sadie Sink's character throughout the promotional campaign, and this brilliant decision maximized the impact of her reveal. This approach of carefully protecting high-stakes characters should be an ongoing strategy for future MCU movies.

Doing this allowed Marvel Studios to ensure that most audiences (those not in the loop on the news cycle and online rumors) discovered she was Jean Grey while watching the movie, delivering genuine shock and thrill during the actual movie-going experience.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's plot also worked hand in hand with the secrecy. Jean spent a good chunk of the film in the shadows, jumping from one mind to another while evading Spider-Man's attempts to uncover her secret. Revealing her identity in the first two acts would have been anticlimactic, and prioritizing this reveal in the third act is a genius move because audiences are already invested in her motivation and mind-hopping powers.

Now that most of the diehards and the general audience have seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day, seeing Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in official promotional materials could serve as a nudge for them to experience the movie on the big screen again before the film loses its momentum.