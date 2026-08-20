Professor X Just Received a Massive Upgrade Ahead of His Avengers: Doomsday Appearance

The founder of the X-Men is kicking things up a notch as his fight against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday nears. While all eyes are on Marvel Studios' plans for the live-action X-Men, the team still has a score to settle on the small screen before they can worry about the big one. The threat of Apocalypse looms large throughout X-Men '97, with the titular team facing the menacing villain during the season as he wages war in three different timelines.

While all of Professor X's students are back in the present, they aren't all on the same page. X-Force filled the void the X-Men left behind when they got scattered in time, using extreme measures to get answers about Apocalypse's plan for Earth. Professor X and his crew couldn't get on board with what Cable and Co. were up to, so they built something new: X-Corp, a mutant organization in the peace business.

Of course, peace is fleeting in the MCU. In X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 8, "The Dead Man's Hand," X-Force arrives on X-Corp's doorstep with a bombshell: Apocalypse is dead, and Gambit is seemingly responsible for his death. The Ragin' Cajun's loved ones waste no time tracking him down to Louisiana, where he shows off his new Horsemen abilities by turning the Thieves Guild into the Assassins Guild.

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The X-Men make quick work of Gambit's lackeys and turn their attention to their card-wielding target. The battle is at a stalemate until Professor X enters Gambit's mind. At first, Gambit has the upper hand, overwhelming Professor X with his speed. However, Professor X turns the tide of the fight by equipping himself with a suit of armor and a flaming sword.

Gambit's momentum disappears in an instant, opening the door for Professor X to make contact with the hero still living within the Horsemen. Apocalypse's influence is too strong, though, breaking the connection between mentor and pupil. Fortunately, Rogue arrives in the nick of time and frees Gambit from Apocalypse's control, at least momentarily.

Rogue obviously deserves the majority of the credit for getting Gambit back on the side of the living. But it's impossible to ignore the part Professor X plays in the victory. If Earth's Mightiest Heroes want to secure a similar outcome in Doomsday, they're going to need a repeat performance from the mutant. And he's likely to deliver one because he needs to make up for his last live-action appearance, which can only be described as lackluster.

Professor X Must Bring His A-Game In Avengers: Doomsday

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Doomsday won't be Professor X's first time in a Marvel Studios movie. During the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the powers that be needed to build out the roster of Earth-838's Illuminati. The first big target was John Krasinski, who they wanted to bring into the fold to play Reed Richards, making fans' dreams come true. But they also eyed a veteran superhero actor to lead the charge.

Patrick Stewart signed on to the Doctor Strange sequel, marking his first appearance as Professor X since 2017's Logan. Multiverse of Madness didn't treat the character with the same respect that James Mangold's film did, though.

When Scarlet Witch began her rampage on Earth-838, Professor X was one of the many who stood against her. He entered her mind, creating a blank canvas to battle her. However, it didn't take long for Scarlet Witch to gain the upper hand. She killed her telepathic foe in his mindscape, which killed him in the real world.

History doesn't need to repeat itself in Doomsday. While circumstances are likely to be similar, as Professor X will once again find himself up against a magic-wielding villain hellbent on destroying everything in their path, he has better allies around him this time.

Just like in X-Men '97, Professor X can create an opening by entering Doom's mind, one that his allies can take advantage of. After all, Doomsday is full of powerful beings itching for their chance to take a swing at Doctor Doom. Thor, Shang-Chi, and The Thing are just a few of the heroes with great right hooks that Professor X can set up for a flawless victory.

Of course, Charles Xavier has a soft spot for one person, in particular: Magneto. With Doomsday likely to be the last time the original Fox versions of the two most important mutants appear on screen, there's no reason for them to hold back. Professor X and Magneto can go all out, unleashing everything they have on Doom.

The two rivals haven't had many opportunities to work together in a movie. And given recent events in X-Men '97, they might not have any more on TV. Doomsday is the last chance for Marvel Studios to ensure that the most iconic iterations of Professor X and Magneto walk away with their heads held high rather than with their tails between their legs.