Marvel Studios Debuts Ian McKellen's New Magneto Suit in Avengers Doomsday

It's a tough time to be a Magneto fan. However, Marvel Studios is softening the blow of his animated exit by releasing the first official looks at his next live-action costume. The company that delivered hits like Iron Man and Captain America: Civil War is back in the public's good graces after a productive San Diego Comic-Con 2026. A Ghost Rider movie was announced with Ryan Gosling behind the wheel, and David Jonsson walked out on stage as the MCU's next Black Panther.

But outside of those major developments, plenty of housekeeping still had to be done by Marvel Studios at the convention. A clip from the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day captivated attendees, as did new footage from Avengers: Doomsday. The latter project is really kicking its marketing campaign into gear as the summer movie season comes to an end, aiming to make moviegoers think twice before seeing Dune: Part Three first.

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One way to do that is by releasing merchandise that's too good to miss out on. Sideshow Collectibles just announced its Doomsday line of Hot Toys, which will feature a handful of characters from the upcoming film. Obviously, Doctor Doom is the star of the show, getting his own figure and a special throne. But another career villain, Magneto, also has a sixth-scale collectible on the way.

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The Master of Magnetism's Hot Toy reveals his new costume, which incorporates a lot more red than any of Ian McKellen's previous looks. What's also of note is his X-Men belt buckle that ensures there's no confusion as to which side the mutant fights for in Marvel Studios' next team-up project.

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Of course, it's not a Magneto costume without a helmet. The Hot Toy utilizes one that's clearly inspired by the headwear the character wears in the comics rather than any of its live-action predecessors. In fact, the only movie helmet that really compares appeared at the end of X-Men: First Class, when Magneto embraced his dark side and recruited Emma Frost into his brotherhood.

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The number from the end of First Class didn't return for the sequel, X-Men: Days of Future Past, as Michael Fassbender's iteration decided to adopt sleeker looks in his subsequent appearances. Marvel Studios isn't running away from its source material as Fox did for so many years. And that approach isn't only benefiting McKellen. Some of his castmates are also receiving major wardrobe upgrades.

All the X-Men Getting Comic-Accurate Looks In Avengers: Doomsday

Professor X

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Being the head of a school, Charles Xavier always dressed professionally in Fox's X-Men movies. Things didn't change in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Professor X attempted to educate the titular hero on the dangers of tampering with reality. However, there won't be time for study breaks in Doomsday, since the fate of everything and everyone is on the line. Professor X will dress for the occasion by donning a jacket that features his team's emblem on it.

Cyclops

Not only did Fox do Cyclops dirty by having him take a backseat to Wolverine in the original trilogy, but it also didn't do him any favors in the costume department. In battle, Scott Summers put on nothing but black leather. Well, those days are over, as Marvel Studios is handing James Marsden's hero a comic-accurate yellow and blue suit that'll make even his X-Men '97 counterpart jealous.

Mystique

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Magneto enlisted the help of a shape-shifter, Mystique, in the original X-Men trilogy, using her to infiltrate the US government and other heavily guarded organizations. Being other people all the time meant Mystique didn't need a costume of her own. In Doomsday, her mindset is different. She has a white outfit and a new hairstyle that won't get in the way of her shape-shifting.

Beast

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Henry McCoy had the opportunity to debut his upgraded appearance long before Doomsday. In The Marvels' post-credits scene, he helped Monica Rambeau find her footing in a new universe while wearing a lab coat. Doomsday calls for something more practical, so he has a pair of tactical pants waiting for him in his closet. Beast also received a Hot Toy from Sideshow Collectibles that puts his new look on display.

Gambit

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Like Beast, Gambit made his first MCU appearance before Doomsday. Wade Wilson and Logan found him in The Void in Deadpool & Wolverine and got him back home after helping save the multiverse. Now that he's back in the X-Mansion, it's back to business for the Ragin' Cajun, as his costume looks similar to the one he wore in 2024.

Nightcrawler

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Nightcrawler somehow teleported his way out of the Doomsday trailer. However, Marvel Studios hasn't forgotten about the hero. A few pieces of Doomsday merchandise show off a new costume for the mutant that's a major upgrade over the trench coat he threw on in X-2: X-Men United to help take down Weapon X.