All 7 LEGO Batman and DC Sets Releasing In 2026 & Beyond

LEGO is reportedly set to deliver a flurry of exciting new sets based on Batman and other DC characters in 2026 and beyond. Batman's immediate future on the big and small screen is a mixed bag of results, with Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II currently filming and Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold still in the early stages of development. However, the merchandise game for the Caped Crusader remains as strong as ever.

LEGO has seven buildable sets centered on different DC characters set for release this year and in the near future. Along with the release of other DC LEGO properties (including the recent debut of the video game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight), the company continues to develop physical sets for fans to build from the ground up.

This includes a major focus on the Dark Knight, who remains one of the most popular characters in all of comic book media, though the Man of Steel also gets some love in several upcoming builds.

Every Reported/Rumored Batman LEGO Set Coming in 2026 & Beyond

40859: Golden Age Superman and Batman

LEGO

DC's two biggest heroes, Superman and Batman, will make their way to shelves as part of a special LEGO BrickHeadz duo, the Golden Age Superman and Batman Figures set. This will depict the Man of Steel in his classic red, blue, and yellow costume in a figure that makes his head the same size as his body. Additionally, it comes with a similar version of Batman, dressed in the blue-and-grey costume from his earliest days in the comics.

Superman also has a green kryptonite brick hidden inside his body, and the Batman set contains a gold coin celebrating the 20th anniversary of LEGO DC Batman. The set contains 218 pieces and is listed at $24.99. It will be available for purchase starting on September 1, 2026.

76355: Batman Returns Batmobile

Warner Bros.

Instagram user @a.clay.brick shared a rumor teasing a new LEGO set coming later this year inspired by 1992's Batman Returns, starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. This set is listed as 76355 and labeled the "Batman Returns Batmobile" set.

The image in the post shows the classic Batmobile that Keaton's Batman used in his two solo movies and that later appeared alongside Keaton in 2023's The Flash. Rumored to be available for purchase on September 1, this massive set is rumored to cost $220 and uses 2,272 pieces to build.

67008: Batman Returns Batmobile vs The Duck

Warner Bros.

Batman Returns comes back into the spotlight in a second rumored wave of LEGO releases, which includes two vehicles from the 1992 sequel.

Along with a smaller version of the Batmobile from the last set, it also includes a set depicting the Duck vehicle from this movie — a bright yellow, floating, duck-shaped boat that was modified by Danny DeVito's Penguin to traverse Gotham's waterways and climb up stairs to the streets as an all-terrain machine. While no piece count for this set is available, it is said to cost $60, and rumors suggest it will be available for purchase in January 2027.

67009: Arkham Knight Batmobile

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Another take on the Batmobile will get its own set, as the Arkham Knight edition of the vehicle will come to life in LEGO. This version is a beefed-up take on Batman's iconic car, with reinforced wheels and a robust set of exterior armor.

While no information is available on how many pieces this will have, the Arkham Knight set is reportedly priced at $30. It is also rumored to be available for purchase in January 2027.

67012: Joker Art

DC Comics

Batman will not be the only denizen of Gotham City to get LEGO sets in 2027, with the Crown Prince of Crime also getting the spotlight. According to a rumor from Unibricks, The Joker will receive an art set based on him, similar in style to The Amazing Spider-Man set released in 2023, which featured a stylized depiction of New York's wallcrawler.

It is unclear whether this art piece will be based on Joker's look from the comics or one of his film incarnations, though the set will come with 1849 pieces for a retail price of $169.99 and will release on January 1, 2027.

The Daily Planet

DC Studios

Superman fans, rejoice. A rumor from carter_bricks04 suggests that a Daily Planet set is on the way and will take the form of a modular building in a similar style to 2024's Arkham Asylum build. Adding credence to the rumor was James Gunn himself, who liked a post reporting on the set's possible existence.

Other rumored information from bootlessbricks elaborated on what the set will contain, with it being described as "one of the best superhero modulars" with plenty of "comic/movie Easter eggs." This suggests that the build will not strictly be based on just one incarnation, though its rumored 2027 release date does indicate that it could be an indirect tie-in to Man of Tomorrow.

Buildable Krypto

DC Studios

Another part of carter_bricks04's rumors was a set based on Krypto the Superdog, which is said to be a buildable version of the superpowered pet.

Little is known about the build itself, but there is a good chance that it will resemble the prior Young Simba or 101 Dalmatians Puppy sets. Regardless, Krypto should be a must-buy for fans of Supergirl's best bud, though no release date was given for the set.