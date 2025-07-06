New LEGO Batman Set Receives Record-Breaking Piece Count

A new rumored LEGO Batman set will supposedly have a record-breaking piece count when it hits store shelves. DC Comics' caped crusader is no stranger to the iconic brick-based brand, receiving some of the most iconic super-powered LEGO sets over the last few years. More recently, these have primarily been tied into Warner Bros.' on-screen ventures featuring Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight, but that is not all the beloved toy company has had in store for the bat-eared hero.

Rumors suggest a new Batman-themed LEGO set is in the works that will come with a record-breaking number of mini-figures, setting the all-time mark for the DC character's brick-based history. The set is said to be themed after the iconic DC locale, Arkham Asylum, coming with LEGO versions of characters like Batman, Robin, Batwoman, and the Joker.

The news of the set was first posted online by the Instagram account A.Clay.Brick.

It is reportedly labeled the "73600 Arkham Asylum" set. According to the listing, it comes with 2953 pieces and 13 mini-figures and will be released on September 5, 2025, for $300 USD.

Rumor is that the new set will feature an inverted corner cross-section of the iconic asylum for the criminally insane and will "be on a baseplate."

The 13 mini-figures included in the Arkham Asylum model sets a new piece count record for Batman LEGO sets.

See below for a complete list of all 13 minifigs:

Batman

Robin

Batwoman

Batwing

The Joker

Harley Quinn

Catwoman

Mr. Freeze

The Penguin

Poison Ivy

The Riddler

Scarecrow

Bane

Killer Croc

Security Guard x2

The previous record holder for the most minifigs included in a LEGO Batman set was 2017's "The Joker Manor" set, which came with only 10 minifigs. Another notable set from the brand was 2016's "Batman Classic TV Series—Batcave" (nine figures).

Batman's New LEGO Set Might Be DC's Best Ever

Looking at this rumored new Batman set, DC and LEGO might finally be ready to release the brick-based model of DC Comics fans' dreams.

Batman has been no slouch when it comes to his LEGO-based ventures over the years, but with big-name brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter (read more about the best-ever LEGO Harry Potter sets), it can be hard for the Dark Knight to compete.

Over the years, Arkham Asylum has been given several sets under the LEGO Batman banner, but never like this.

Typically, these LEGO sets have been smaller more manageable models; however, towering at nearly 3000 pieces and 13 mini-figures, this could be the Batman set to end all Batman sets.

In recent years, characters like Spider-Man have gotten the super-sized Daily Bugle building, and the X-Men have gotten their X-Mansion. So, here comes Batman with his addition to all-time LEGO canon.

Hopefully, collectors can make room on their shelves for this monolithic mega-set, especially heading into the next couple of years, which are set to be very Batman-focused on the big and small screen.