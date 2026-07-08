X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 4 showcased the true might of Apocalypse's powers by completely obliterating an important member of the X-Men (but there's a chance he might be alive). The sophomore season of Disney+'s continuation of the X-Men: Animated Series saw the core team scattered across time, with one group led by Magneto and Charles Xavier stuck in the past, when En Sabah Nur was still forging his path to become Apocalypse. Magneto had a risky plan to form an alliance with En Sabah Nur, but it ended tragically in Episode 4 after the future Apocalypse embraced his dark destiny.

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 4 showcased En Sabah Nur merging with Celestial technology aboard the ancient Ship and transforming into the immortal tyrant. As Apocalypse unleashed a black hole to erase a city and cement his reign, Magneto made the ultimate sacrifice by directly clashing with Apocalypse.

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In the confrontation, Apocalypse lifted the wounded Magneto and vaporized him to atoms right in front of a horrified Professor X, seemingly erasing him from existence. Despite his sealed fate, the original X-Men: The Animated Series already provided the blueprint for his survival.

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In the classic series, Magneto faced a near-identical fate in Season 4, Episodes 3 and 4. The X-Men villain was vaporized as they crashed into Earth from space, yet he refused to stay scattered. Drawing on the planet's immense magnetic field, Magneto reassembled his very atoms, healing and reforming himself through sheer force of will and electromagnetic mastery. He even declared, "The Earth's magnetic field has resurrected me!"

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It's worth noting that Magneto's powers have always operated at the molecular level, manipulating not just metal but the fundamental forces that bind matter itself. If he could pull himself back together once in the 90s continuity, there's every reason to believe he can do it again in X-Men '97 (read more about Gambit's death in X-Men '97 Season 1 here).

Magneto's death feels deliberate in X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 4, as it reinforces the team's painful low point in their ongoing fight against Apocalypse. There's a strong chance that Magneto's resurrection and eventual return could be the turning point, a kind of comeback that could offer hope for the team in the face of defeat.

Why Magneto’s Sacrifice & Comeback Is What the X-Men Needs in Season 2

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Magneto's death raises the stakes and completely shatters the team's already fractured morale. But in the world of X-Men, sacrifice is rarely the end. Magneto's comeback isn't just likely; it's exactly what X-Men '97 Season 2 needs to deliver emotional depth and a compelling story moving forward.

Apocalypse's rise creates an extinction-level threat that demands an all-hands-on-deck situation. While there are clear heavyweights on the X-Men, such as Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, and Storm, Magneto's Omega-level electromagnetic mastery on this scale is needed, and without him, the heroes risk being outgunned against an enemy who has remade himself into a god. Magneto's comeback is important because it gives the team a fighting chance against the formidable Apocalypse.

What's interesting here is that Magneto's sacrifice in the past timeline shows he's evolved. Magnus is willing to lay down his life for Xavier's dream, and a reformed version of the character emerging from his resurrection would deepen their bond, leading to their eventual team-up.

All in all, Magneto's sacrifice proves his commitment to the cause, while his eventual comeback proves the fight never ends.