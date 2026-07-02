Marvel Studios Debuts Loki Easter Egg For Kang’s MCU Return

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 3 had an important Loki Easter egg we all missed tied to Kang the Conqueror's MCU return. The hit animated series from Marvel Studios returns with a time-spanning adventure as the X-Men are scattered through time, facing the ancient mutant known as Apocalypse. In the 3000 B.C.E. timeline, Magneto leads a desperate faction of the team (including Charles Xavier) as they form a dangerous alliance with the young En Sabah Nur (the character who will one day become Apocalypse himself) to spearhead a rebellion against the Pharaoh Rama-Tut, a Variant of Kang the Conqueror, wielding futuristic power in ancient times.

Kang's MCU return in X-Men '97 Season 2 is significant because it marks the first on-screen comeback of the Multiverse Saga villain since Jonathan Majors departed the role amid personal issues. While Kang's return is big enough on its own, the official credits for X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 3 confirmed that part of Natalie Holt's Loki score was prominently featured in the new installment.

Marvel Animation

The inclusion of Loki's score in X-Men '97 isn't just a subtle connection; it's a deliberate, significant crossover that bridges the animated series and the broader MCU. By repurposing Kang's iconic motif associated with Jonathan Majors' portrayal, the episode pays homage to the MCU villain's established identity while seamlessly transitioning to a fresh interpretation of the character, voiced by Star Trek: The Next Generation star John de Lancie.

Marvel Animation

The reorchestrated cue for Loki's theme of Kang can be heard around the 3:50 mark of X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 3, during Rama-Tut's commanding entrance, essentially capturing the Kang Variant's menacing presence and his no-nonsense attitude when it comes to not being threatened by En Sabah Nur and his mutant allies.

Marvel Animation

The new Kang motif appears to blend the original Loki theme with an ancient Egyptian variant to suit the show's setting, while still retaining the standout multiversal grandeur that Natalie Holt originally crafted for Marvel Studios. Holt's music elevated the scene, turning Rama-Tut into a far more dangerous villain whose influence echoes across the vast Multiverse.

The acknowledgment of the X-Men '97 Season 2 team for Holt's Loki theme rewards longtime MCU viewers, solidifying the episode's role as a major connective tissue between Marvel Animation and the franchise's live-action Multiverse Saga.

Why X-Men '97 Season 2's Loki Easter Egg Is More Important Than Fans Think

Marvel Studios

This major Loki Easter egg tied to Jonathan Majors' Kang in X-Men '97 Season 2 serves as a strategic narrative bridge that may quietly do some of the heaviest lifting for the MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Following Majors' departure as Kang, many assumed that the Multiversal villain had been quietly shelved by Marvel Studios. However, X-Men '97 Season 2 completely changed that perception after giving Rama-Tut a major role as a villain directly tied to Apocalypse's origins.

Rama-Tut's story and placement in ancient Egypt position him as a major force and a compelling Kang Variant primed for takeover.

Using Natalie Holt's Loki theme suggests that Kang's grand Multiversal plans have been in motion for millennia. The rebellion against him, at this specific point in the timeline where some of the X-Men are trapped, could reveal key details about why Kang interferes across eras, possibly hinting at the setup of the Multiversal War He Who Remains warned about in the Loki Season 1 finale.

By keeping Kang active in Marvel Animation projects, Marvel Studios can still explore the time-traveling villain's legacy without committing to live-action or facing recasting complications. The Loki cue strongly implies that certain Kang Variants, like Rama-Tut and other members of the Council of Kang, remain dangerous and relevant across different periods and branching timelines.