Marvel Studios Releases Its Second-Ever Cyclops Trailer

Marvel Studios is fully committing to Cyclops with his standout spotlight in an explosive second-ever trailer for the character. The promotion for X-Men '97 heavily relies on its usual fan-favorite mutants, like Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), to build anticipation for the series' return on Disney+. Marvel Animation has been giving Scott the spotlight in character-focused teasers and posters, showcasing his leadership, explosive optic blasts, and core relationship with Jean Grey. This strategy builds directly on X-Men '97 Season 1's success, in which Cyclops finally received the respect he deserved as a field leader in the absence of Charles Xavier.

Marvel Studios officially released its second-ever trailer for Cyclops ahead of his return in X-Men '97 Season 2, showcasing a nostalgic, retro television-style aesthetic that highlights Scott Summers' optic blasts and new look in the upcoming episodes. This is the second trailer for Cyclops, following Marvel Studios' first, released in May 2024 as part of the promotional wave for X-Men '97 Season 1.

The 24-second trailer began with Cyclops wearing his classic blue-and-yellow X-Men uniform before transitioning into an action sequence of him unleashing his optic blast against enemies from the future timeline.

Marvel Animation

It seems that Cyclops is fighting against Apocalypse's forces in the future timeline, working alongside Jean Grey to protect their allies.

Marvel Animation

A shot of Cyclops protecting Nathan Summers (aka Cable) was also included in the trailer, indicating that the future Cable is in grave danger at this junction in the timeline.

Marvel Animation

A heartfelt family reunion between Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Nathan Summers was also featured, indicating that the truth behind Nathan's parentage might be revealed to him by his actual parents in this future timeline.

Marvel Animation

Interestingly, a shot of a reunited X-Men, with Cyclops teaming up with Beast (who was confirmed to be part of the team in the past), suggested the team will reunite at some point in Season 2.

Marvel Animation

Watch the official X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer for Cyclops below:

X-Men '97 Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 1.

Why Marvel Studios Is Making the Right Decision to Give Cyclops the Spotlight

Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios is making the right decision to give Cyclops his much-needed spotlight, especially after years of being sidelined and reduced to being Wolverine's rival in live-action.

X-Men '97 Season 1 clearly reignited love and respect for Cyclops, portraying him as a tactical leader as he navigates his newfound journey as a family man, stepping up amid the chaos. This is in addition to Cyclops' creative use of his optic blast, as shown in his epic superhero landing sequence in Season 1, Episode 1.

Based on the marketing of X-Men '97 Season 2 so far, the upcoming batch of episodes is leaning toward using Cyclops as an emotional anchor in the time-travel story, with his protective nature being pushed to the forefront as he protects both his son, Nathan, and Jean Grey in the ongoing fight against Apocalypse.

X-Men '97 made it clear that Cyclops stands out as a principled leader and hero, giving them a strong moral center primed for the high-stakes, multiversal chaos the MCU is going for. It serves as a perfect setup for Cyclops' eventual live-action return in Avengers: Doomsday, positioning him as the strategic heart of the X-Men in the looming high-stakes battle against Doctor Doom.