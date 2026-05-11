X-Men '97 Season 2 Photos Unveil Major Redesigns for 14 Heroes

Over a dozen X-Men characters will look much different upon their returns in X-Men '97 Season 2.

By Richard Nebens Posted:
X-Men heroes, Marvel Studios symbol

X-Men '97 Season 2 returns to Disney+ this year, complete with costume redesigns for many of its heroes. While Marvel Animation has not released a trailer or release date for Season 2, the next batch of episodes will continue the story laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series and expanded upon in the show's first season. The mutants will be spread across timelines, dealing with the rise of Apocalypse as they try to get back home. 

Multiple promotional images revealed new costumes and looks for over a dozen major heroes in X-Men '97 Season 2. Since multiple mutant teams will be scattered across time, the characters will be forced to adapt to unfamiliar environments. This will lead to some necessary and intriguing costume changes, giving the show a fresh feel in Season 2.

Every Redesigned Costume & Look For X-Men '97 Season 2

Cyclops

Cyclops blue and yellow costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Cyclops blue costume with leather jacket in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Ray Chase's Cyclops started off in X-Men '97 with his iconic blue costume in Season 1 (which will also be brought to life in Avengers: Doomsday), complete with yellow boots, gloves, shorts, and straps on the chest.

Cyclops blue and yellow costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1 without yellow straps, Cyclops blue costume with leather jacket in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

The Season 1 costume also underwent a couple of changes throughout the episodes, removing the chest straps and swapping out the gloves and shorts for different designs.

Cyclops blue and yellow costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Cyclops blue costume with leather jacket in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 close up.
Marvel Animation

Season 2 will give the mutant leader a whole new look, as he wears a blue and white suit with a dark leather jacket and red scarf. His facemask is also slightly different, running diagonally around his mouth and nose rather than vertically.

Cyclops blue and yellow costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Cyclops costume with yellow hue from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

At another point in the season, Cyclops and the rest of the X-Men will get suits inspired by the X-Corp visuals from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men run in the comics. There, he goes without the headpiece around his goggles and boasts a thick, zipped-up jacket.

Storm

Storm white costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Storm black and yellow costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Alison Sealy-Smith returns as Ororo Monroe/Storm, who entered Season 1 with a bang in her classic white suit, complete with a cape attached to her wrists and a mohawk.

Storm black costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 with cape, Storm black and yellow costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

After finally regaining her powers, Storm dons a black outfit with a similar cape, a bodysuit, and thigh-high boots, letting her white hair flow behind her. For Season 2, she changes to a yellow and blue outfit with grey pants, and shoulder pads hold up a long black cape flowing from around her neck.

Storm white costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Storm blue and yellow costume with black cape from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Peeling back the cape, the new costume has a yellow chest plate and gloves. Ororo also ties her hair back into a ponytail.

Morph

Morph X-Men costume with leather jacket from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Morph X-Men costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 with leather vest.
Marvel Animation

The shapeshifting Morph (J.P. Karliak) returned for X-Men '97 Season 1 wearing blue pants, a yellow top, and boots, complete with a brown leather jacket. For Season 2, the chest has a deep V-neck, and the jacket is substituted for a vest.

Morph X-Men costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Morph X-Men costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 with leather vest.
Marvel Animation

Season 1 also put Morph into a more classic superhero suit with a yellow middle section and blue running up the sides, arms; on the bottom are blue boots.

Jean Grey

Jean Grey in yellow and blue X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Jean Grey in red and black X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Jennifer Hale's Jean Grey (regarded as one of Marvel's most powerful mutants) returns to the series, donning a suit with red pants, a blue top, a leather jacket, and a large yellow X on the chest.

Jean Grey in green dress and yellow boots, gloves, and mask from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Jean Grey in red and black X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

This comes after Season 1 put her in her original yellow-and-blue suit. At the end of the season, she also returned to her classic comic roots, wearing a short green dress, a yellow mask, gloves, and boots.

Jean Grey in yellow and blue X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Jean Grey in X-Men suit with yellow hue from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Later in Season 2, Jean will wear a long-sleeved turtleneck with a multi-colored vest.

Cable

Cable in blue, gren, and red costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Cable in blue, grey, green, and gold suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Chris Potter's Cable returned to action in Season 1, complete with a costume that included a blue top and pants with green gloves and red and green suspenders.

Cable in blue and yellow X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Cable in blue, grey, green, and gold suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

He later moved to a blue-and-yellow outfit to match the rest of the team, topped off with bands on both his human and mechanical arms. Season 2's new design will put him in grey pants and gloves, a blue top, and green suspenders.

Sunspot

Sunspot in yellow pants, black shirt, and white/orange jacket from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Sunspot in blue and orange costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Gui Agustini joined the X-Men family in Season 1 as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, most often wearing a casual pair of pants, a black shirt, and a white/orange jacket.

Sunspot glowing black from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Sunspot in blue and orange costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Season 1 also showed Roberto using his impressive powers, as his abilities allowed him to channel solar energy, turning him black with an orange hue around his body.

Sunspot in blue and yellow X-Men suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Sunspot in blue and orange costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

After getting a more classic blue-and-yellow suit, Roberto will switch things up in Season 2, wearing a blue-and-orange ensemble and a ninja-style red mask over his eyes.

Rogue

Rogue in green and yellow costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Rogue in green suit with orange robes in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Lenore Zann made her long-awaited return as Rogue in Season 1, with the same suit she had in the original series (a yellow and green outfit with a green jacket and yellow boots).

Rogue in green and white suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Rogue in green suit with orange robes in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

She also got a new outfit later in the season, using an entirely green color scheme with white lining on the top and boots.

Rogue in green and yellow costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Rogue in green suit with orange robes in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 close up.
Marvel Animation

For Season 2, she will keep using green and yellow, but she will also add a large orange poncho/sweater and a long green sash around her waist.

Rogue in green and yellow costume from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Rogue in sleeveless X-Men costume with yellow hue from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

After that, fans will also see Rogue wearing a sleeveless tank top with the X-Men logo on the chest, although the colors have not been revealed.

Bishop

Bishop in blue and yellow X-Men suit with red scarf in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Bishop in a yellow hue in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Isaac Robinson-Smith will rejoin the action as Bishop, who came into Season 1 with a yellow-and-blue costume similar to that of his teammates, along with a red scarf. For Season 2, he has a new V-neck top with weapon straps on his shoulders and around his chest.

Beast

Beast in black shorts in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Beast in black pants and tank top in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Beast returned in grand fashion for X-Men '97, played by George Buza and bringing back his classic "only shorts" outfit along with an occasional white lab coat. Season 2 will give him much more coverage with black pants, a black tank top, and a blue cape over his shoulders.

Beast in black shorts in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, beast in blue tank top with cape and gloves in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

He will also get a new version of that outfit later in the season, with a lighter blue top and dark grey gloves.

Beast in X-Men '97 Season 1, Beast wearing a shirt with yellow hue in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Moving further into this season's new looks, Beast will have a thick top and jacket complete with a huge "X" on his chest.

Jubilee

Jubilee in jean shorts, pink top, and yellow raincoat from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Jubilee in black bodysuit and yellow raincoat from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Holly Chou takes over the role of Jubilee for X-Men '97, donning the heroine's usual jean shorts, pink top, blue boots, yellow jacket, and pink sunglasses upon her return.

Jubilee in black shirt with purple collar and yellow raincoat in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, pink top, and yellow raincoat from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Jubilee in black bodysuit and yellow raincoat from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Later in Season 1, she swapped her pink top for a black-and-purple look, keeping the shades and jacket. For Season 2, she will switch things up even further by using a coral-colored body suit with a yellow thigh holster.

Jubilee in jean shorts, pink top, and yellow raincoat from 'X-Men '97' Season 1 close up, Jubilee in yellow jacket and red shirt from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Elsewhere in the season, Jubilee will use a different yellow jacket and coral top, and she will also use a shorter bob-style haircut.

Magneto

Magneto in purple bodysuit and cape with M on the front in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Magneto in maroon suit and purple cape with maroon helmet in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Matthew Waterson's Magneto came back for X-Men '97 with a bang, donning a purple bodysuit and cape with purple gloves and a long flowing cape.

Magneto in red and purple suit with red helmet in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Magneto in maroon suit and purple cape with maroon helmet in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

He later adopted a more comic-accurate look, wearing a red suit, purple shorts, and a purple cape — a look he completes with the iconic red helmet the villain is known for.

Magneto in red and purple suit with red helmet in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Magneto in red and purple suit with frayed cape in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

For Season 2, the purple cape and red helmet return for Magneto (with some fraying on the cape), and he dons a long maroon jacket and pants under the cape.

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler in red and blue suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Nightcrawler in red suit with brown robe around his legs in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler came back in joyous fashion for X-Men '97, with his classic red and blue suit, plus white gloves and boots. Season 2 will give him a wrap around his legs and a new set of tan gloves.

Nightcrawler in red and blue suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Nightcrawler in X-Men suit with yellow hue in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

The yellow-hued image shows him in a new body suit with the X-Men logo on the front and padding going across the arms and legs.

Wolverine

Wolverine in yellow and blue suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Wolverine in blue and yellow suit with blue facemask in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Before Hugh Jackman debuted the live-action version of Wolverine's classic suit, Cal Dodd's Logan brought the same look back for X-Men '97 Season 1.

Wolverine in brown and tan suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Wolverine in blue and yellow suit with blue facemask in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Season 1 also included the hero's iconic brown and tan suit, which was the first-ever costume Wolverine wore in Marvel Comics. For X-Men '97 Season 2, he will don a ninja-esque version of his blue and white costume, with a blue wrap over his eyes.

Wolverine in yellow and blue suit from 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Wolverine in blue and yellow suit with blue facemask and white shoulder and knee pads in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

This look was also teased in another image, making the pads on his shoulders and knees white.

Professor X

Professor X in green suit and tie in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Professor X in tan shirt and blue robe in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Ross Marquand (known for multiple roles in the MCU) took over the role of Professor Charles Xavier in Season 1, coming back with his usual green suit and blue tie. With Season 2 set in ancient Egypt, Professor X will also adopt an Egyptian look, wearing a tunic and a dark green jacket.

Professor X in green suit and tie in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Professor X in new costume with yellow hue in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Charles will also have a third outfit this season, wearing a zipped-up shirt with a high collar around his neck.

Polaris (Bonus)

Polaris in blue and yellow X-Men suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Polaris in X-Men costume (mostly blue with yellow on the chest) in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Magneto's daughter from the comics, Polaris, is confirmed to join Season 2 after making a cameo appearance in Season 1 in a blue and yellow X-Men suit, played by Scream star Neve Campbell. She will then use another version of the suit in Season 2, featuring an asymmetrical top.

Polaris in blue and yellow X-Men suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Polaris in X-Men costume (mostly blue with yellow on the chest) in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

On this suit, the yellow will go all the way across her right shoulder, while the left side and the pants are completely blue.

Polaris in blue and yellow X-Men suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Polaris in new X-Men costume with yellow hue from 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Later in the season, Polaris will have a new patterned suit with multiple "X" logos on the chest, shoulders, and belt.

Havok (Bonus)

Havok in light blue, yellow, and black costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Havok in dark blue and yellow suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Scott Summers' brother from the comics, Alex Summers (better known as Havok), will be a new player in Season 2 after making a cameo in Season 1. New episodes will feature an updated version of his classic costume, complete with a blue-and-yellow suit with multiple X-Men logos on the chest and jacket.

Wolfsbane (Bonus)

Wolfsbane in yellow and blue costume in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Wolfsbane in yellow and blue long-sleeved costume in 'X-Men '97 Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Another new member of this show will be Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant known for her expertise in lycanthropy. Seen mostly in wolf form, she dons a sleeveless yellow and blue top for her costume, this time with shoulder pads for Season 2.

Multiple Man (Bonus)

Multiple Man in blue and yellow costume with brown trench coat in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Multiple Man in blue and yellow suit with X-labled headpiece and green trench coat in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

Multiple Man will play a bigger role in X-Men '97 Season 2 after a cameo in Season 1. After using a mostly black costume with a yellow trench coat in Season 1, Season 2 will give him a blue outfit and headpiece, along with a green trench coat.

Multiple Man in yellow and black costume with green trench coat in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Multiple Man in blue and yellow suit with X-labled headpiece and green trench coat in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

The green trench coat was previously teased in Season 1, along with a yellow chest plate under the coat.

Strong Guy (Bonus)

Strong Guy in yellow and blue X-Men suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Strong Guy in yellow and blue X-Men suit with black shoulder pads in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

One of X-Men '97's biggest characters (physically) will be back for Season 2, as Strong Guy makes his return after coming in with a blue outfit and a yellow top. Season 2 will change things around, giving him silver shoulder pads, a different top, and goggles.

Strong Guy in yellow and blue X-Men suit in 'X-Men '97' Season 1, Strong Guy in yellow and blue X-Men suit with black shoulder pads in 'X-Men '97' Season 2.
Marvel Animation

The shoulder pads were changed during his initial appearance in Season 1, replacing the original blue plates.

- In This Article: X-Men 97
Release Date
March 20, 2024
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Cal Dodd
Catherine Disher
Chris Potter
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Richard Nebens

Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

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