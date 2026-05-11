X-Men '97 Season 2 Photos Unveil Major Redesigns for 14 Heroes

X-Men '97 Season 2 returns to Disney+ this year, complete with costume redesigns for many of its heroes. While Marvel Animation has not released a trailer or release date for Season 2, the next batch of episodes will continue the story laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series and expanded upon in the show's first season. The mutants will be spread across timelines, dealing with the rise of Apocalypse as they try to get back home.

Multiple promotional images revealed new costumes and looks for over a dozen major heroes in X-Men '97 Season 2. Since multiple mutant teams will be scattered across time, the characters will be forced to adapt to unfamiliar environments. This will lead to some necessary and intriguing costume changes, giving the show a fresh feel in Season 2.

Every Redesigned Costume & Look For X-Men '97 Season 2

Cyclops

Marvel Animation

Ray Chase's Cyclops started off in X-Men '97 with his iconic blue costume in Season 1 (which will also be brought to life in Avengers: Doomsday), complete with yellow boots, gloves, shorts, and straps on the chest.

Marvel Animation

The Season 1 costume also underwent a couple of changes throughout the episodes, removing the chest straps and swapping out the gloves and shorts for different designs.

Marvel Animation

Season 2 will give the mutant leader a whole new look, as he wears a blue and white suit with a dark leather jacket and red scarf. His facemask is also slightly different, running diagonally around his mouth and nose rather than vertically.

Marvel Animation

At another point in the season, Cyclops and the rest of the X-Men will get suits inspired by the X-Corp visuals from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men run in the comics. There, he goes without the headpiece around his goggles and boasts a thick, zipped-up jacket.

Storm

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Alison Sealy-Smith returns as Ororo Monroe/Storm, who entered Season 1 with a bang in her classic white suit, complete with a cape attached to her wrists and a mohawk.

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After finally regaining her powers, Storm dons a black outfit with a similar cape, a bodysuit, and thigh-high boots, letting her white hair flow behind her. For Season 2, she changes to a yellow and blue outfit with grey pants, and shoulder pads hold up a long black cape flowing from around her neck.

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Peeling back the cape, the new costume has a yellow chest plate and gloves. Ororo also ties her hair back into a ponytail.

Morph

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The shapeshifting Morph (J.P. Karliak) returned for X-Men '97 Season 1 wearing blue pants, a yellow top, and boots, complete with a brown leather jacket. For Season 2, the chest has a deep V-neck, and the jacket is substituted for a vest.

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Season 1 also put Morph into a more classic superhero suit with a yellow middle section and blue running up the sides, arms; on the bottom are blue boots.

Jean Grey

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Jennifer Hale's Jean Grey (regarded as one of Marvel's most powerful mutants) returns to the series, donning a suit with red pants, a blue top, a leather jacket, and a large yellow X on the chest.

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This comes after Season 1 put her in her original yellow-and-blue suit. At the end of the season, she also returned to her classic comic roots, wearing a short green dress, a yellow mask, gloves, and boots.

Marvel Animation

Later in Season 2, Jean will wear a long-sleeved turtleneck with a multi-colored vest.

Cable

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Chris Potter's Cable returned to action in Season 1, complete with a costume that included a blue top and pants with green gloves and red and green suspenders.

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He later moved to a blue-and-yellow outfit to match the rest of the team, topped off with bands on both his human and mechanical arms. Season 2's new design will put him in grey pants and gloves, a blue top, and green suspenders.

Sunspot

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Gui Agustini joined the X-Men family in Season 1 as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, most often wearing a casual pair of pants, a black shirt, and a white/orange jacket.

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Season 1 also showed Roberto using his impressive powers, as his abilities allowed him to channel solar energy, turning him black with an orange hue around his body.

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After getting a more classic blue-and-yellow suit, Roberto will switch things up in Season 2, wearing a blue-and-orange ensemble and a ninja-style red mask over his eyes.

Rogue

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Lenore Zann made her long-awaited return as Rogue in Season 1, with the same suit she had in the original series (a yellow and green outfit with a green jacket and yellow boots).

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She also got a new outfit later in the season, using an entirely green color scheme with white lining on the top and boots.

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For Season 2, she will keep using green and yellow, but she will also add a large orange poncho/sweater and a long green sash around her waist.

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After that, fans will also see Rogue wearing a sleeveless tank top with the X-Men logo on the chest, although the colors have not been revealed.

Bishop

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Isaac Robinson-Smith will rejoin the action as Bishop, who came into Season 1 with a yellow-and-blue costume similar to that of his teammates, along with a red scarf. For Season 2, he has a new V-neck top with weapon straps on his shoulders and around his chest.

Beast

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Beast returned in grand fashion for X-Men '97, played by George Buza and bringing back his classic "only shorts" outfit along with an occasional white lab coat. Season 2 will give him much more coverage with black pants, a black tank top, and a blue cape over his shoulders.

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He will also get a new version of that outfit later in the season, with a lighter blue top and dark grey gloves.

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Moving further into this season's new looks, Beast will have a thick top and jacket complete with a huge "X" on his chest.

Jubilee

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Holly Chou takes over the role of Jubilee for X-Men '97, donning the heroine's usual jean shorts, pink top, blue boots, yellow jacket, and pink sunglasses upon her return.

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Later in Season 1, she swapped her pink top for a black-and-purple look, keeping the shades and jacket. For Season 2, she will switch things up even further by using a coral-colored body suit with a yellow thigh holster.

Marvel Animation

Elsewhere in the season, Jubilee will use a different yellow jacket and coral top, and she will also use a shorter bob-style haircut.

Magneto

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Matthew Waterson's Magneto came back for X-Men '97 with a bang, donning a purple bodysuit and cape with purple gloves and a long flowing cape.

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He later adopted a more comic-accurate look, wearing a red suit, purple shorts, and a purple cape — a look he completes with the iconic red helmet the villain is known for.

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For Season 2, the purple cape and red helmet return for Magneto (with some fraying on the cape), and he dons a long maroon jacket and pants under the cape.

Nightcrawler

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Adrian Hough's Nightcrawler came back in joyous fashion for X-Men '97, with his classic red and blue suit, plus white gloves and boots. Season 2 will give him a wrap around his legs and a new set of tan gloves.

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The yellow-hued image shows him in a new body suit with the X-Men logo on the front and padding going across the arms and legs.

Wolverine

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Before Hugh Jackman debuted the live-action version of Wolverine's classic suit, Cal Dodd's Logan brought the same look back for X-Men '97 Season 1.

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Season 1 also included the hero's iconic brown and tan suit, which was the first-ever costume Wolverine wore in Marvel Comics. For X-Men '97 Season 2, he will don a ninja-esque version of his blue and white costume, with a blue wrap over his eyes.

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This look was also teased in another image, making the pads on his shoulders and knees white.

Professor X

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Ross Marquand (known for multiple roles in the MCU) took over the role of Professor Charles Xavier in Season 1, coming back with his usual green suit and blue tie. With Season 2 set in ancient Egypt, Professor X will also adopt an Egyptian look, wearing a tunic and a dark green jacket.

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Charles will also have a third outfit this season, wearing a zipped-up shirt with a high collar around his neck.

Polaris (Bonus)

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Magneto's daughter from the comics, Polaris, is confirmed to join Season 2 after making a cameo appearance in Season 1 in a blue and yellow X-Men suit, played by Scream star Neve Campbell. She will then use another version of the suit in Season 2, featuring an asymmetrical top.

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On this suit, the yellow will go all the way across her right shoulder, while the left side and the pants are completely blue.

Marvel Animation

Later in the season, Polaris will have a new patterned suit with multiple "X" logos on the chest, shoulders, and belt.

Havok (Bonus)

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Scott Summers' brother from the comics, Alex Summers (better known as Havok), will be a new player in Season 2 after making a cameo in Season 1. New episodes will feature an updated version of his classic costume, complete with a blue-and-yellow suit with multiple X-Men logos on the chest and jacket.

Wolfsbane (Bonus)

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Another new member of this show will be Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant known for her expertise in lycanthropy. Seen mostly in wolf form, she dons a sleeveless yellow and blue top for her costume, this time with shoulder pads for Season 2.

Multiple Man (Bonus)

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Multiple Man will play a bigger role in X-Men '97 Season 2 after a cameo in Season 1. After using a mostly black costume with a yellow trench coat in Season 1, Season 2 will give him a blue outfit and headpiece, along with a green trench coat.

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The green trench coat was previously teased in Season 1, along with a yellow chest plate under the coat.

Strong Guy (Bonus)

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One of X-Men '97's biggest characters (physically) will be back for Season 2, as Strong Guy makes his return after coming in with a blue outfit and a yellow top. Season 2 will change things around, giving him silver shoulder pads, a different top, and goggles.

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The shoulder pads were changed during his initial appearance in Season 1, replacing the original blue plates.