Wolverine’s Underused Brown Suit Gets Immortalized in Amazing Deadpool 3 Figure

Hot Toys officially revealed a new sixth-scale figure featuring Wolverine's underused brown suit that was briefly featured in Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the standout sequences of the Ryan Reynolds-led MCU movie was the montage of Wolverine Variants during Deadpool's search for a new version of Logan to accompany him in his Multiversal quest, which includes a Wolverine wearing a familiar brown-and-yellow suit from Marvel Comics that is seen fighting the Hulk.

Designed by John Byrne, Wolverine's brown-and-yellow suit made its debut in Uncanny X-Men #139, and it is considered one of the most iconic costumes of the famed mutant. Deadpool & Wolverine's efforts to bring the suit into live-action reignited the costume's popularity, leading to the release of official figures that reimagined the character.

Hot Toys released the first-look photos of the 1/6th scale Wolverine collectible figure wearing his classic brown and tan suit by John Byrne. The exclusive figure is confirmed to be released in a limited quantity of 3,000 units in selected markets.

Hot Toys

The screen-accurate figure has tons of accessories, such as seven interchangeable hands, a detachable claw that shows the reflection of the Hulk, and a diorama figure stand.

Hot Toys

Alongside a newly developed head sculpt, the latest Wolverine figure from Hot Toys has seamless silicone arms and a recreated, weathered brown and tan suit.

Hot Toys

The final suit has a cinematic feel due to the screen-accurate suit that includes intricate details such as the X-Men logo on the buckle and an electroplated finish.

Hot Toys

This Hot Toys figure is unique because it comes with Logan's helmet, which was not seen in the movie. For comparison, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Variant can be seen below.

Marvel Studios

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine featured the highly anticipated team-up of the titular characters in a must-see Multiversal adventure that has massive ramifications for the MCU. The movie has a star-studded cast of characters headlined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney Aaron Stanford, Matthew Macfadyen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen. Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 22, 2024.

Will Wolverine's Brown Suit Return to the MCU?

Marvel

Many fans were delighted when Deadpool & Wolverine featured Wolverine's underused brown and tan suit, and bringing a collectible figure that replicated its design should be an exciting prospect.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Deadpool & Wolverine's usage of John Byrne's Wolverine costume is a one-off to please fans or there is a possibility that the suit may return in the MCU's future.

Given the current trajectory of the MCU as it leans toward the Mutant Saga, there is a good chance that Wolverine's brown suit may not end up being underused since it has the potential to be used by the next generation of mutants in Phase 7 and beyond. It's also possible that Wolverine's brown suit may even appear in one of the next two Avengers movies, mainly because of its Multiversal plot.

The looming reset of the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars also provides an opportunity for a clean slate, and it could potentially bring the underused brown suit into the franchise's continuity or even become Wolverine's main suit as early as the first Mutants movie.