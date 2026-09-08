DC Studios Reveals First Look At Jason Momoa’s Lobo Return After Supergirl 2026

DC Studios officially revealed the first look at the unexpected 2026 return of Jason Momoa's Lobo after Supergirl's box office flop. Following his DCEU stint as Aquaman, Momoa returned to the DCU as Lobo in Supergirl, serving as a supporting presence alongside Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El and Eve Ridley's Ruthye. Marketing for Supergirl heavily leaned on Jason Momoa's DCU debut as Lobo, which makes sense given the actor's and the character's massive popularity. In the film, Lobo was not introduced as a straightforward ally due to his bounty hunter roots, whose hunt for a Brigand collides with Kara and Ruthye's pursuit of Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Supergirl's ending confirmed that Lobo lives to fight another day. Lobo leaves as an independent operator who has earned a measure of respect from Kara and Ruthye, last seen watching from a distance and nodding his approval as Kara delivers the killing blow to Krem. DC Studios has now revealed the first look at Jason Momoa's return as Lobo after the 2026 DCU movie, confirming that he will make an appearance in Krypto Saves the Day Season 2.

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Krypto Saves the Day is a series of short animated comedies about Krypto. Although Lobo's design in his animated return is clearly based on his DCU live-action counterpart, it's worth noting that DC Studios boss James Gunn already confirmed in August 2025 that these animated shorts are not canon to the DCU's continuity.

Lobo's return is a no-brainer in Krypto Saves the Day, considering that he played a pivotal role in Supergirl. The official trailer revealed that a kid-friendly version of Lobo (minus the cussing and the violence) will be featured heavily in these shorts.

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The 30-second trailer offers a brief glimpse of Jason Momoa's Lobo in animated form, as he reacts to Krypto's chaos inside the space bus that also appeared in Supergirl.

With these shorts staying light and self-contained, Lobo's return is less of a continuation of his canon DCU appearance, but instead can be seen as a fun encore of his last presence in Supergirl but with an added comedic twist.

Krypto Saves the Day Season 2 is expected to revolve around Krypto causing well-meaning chaos in space and in Metropolis, showcasing his four hidden superpowers in the episodes. Lobo isn't the only returning DCU character in these shorts, as the trailer confirmed that Superman, Supergirl, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Lex Luthor will also appear.

Watch the official trailer for Krypto Saves the Day Season 2 below:

Season 1 premiered in August 2025 after the release of Superman in July 2025. Krypto Saves the Day Season 2 follows the same pattern with its premiere on September 10, a couple of months after Supergirl left theaters.

This isn't the first time Lobo will return in animated form, as the DC anti-hero is already confirmed to appear in the upcoming Starfire! series under the DC Studios banner as well.

When Will Lobo Return to DCU Canon Projects After Supergirl?

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It is unknown yet when Jason Momoa's Lobo will return to the DCU after his game-changing debut in 2026's Supergirl. Momoa is not on the announced Man of Tomorrow cast, meaning that he is not expected to appear in that massive DCU crossover film unless there is a last-minute twist or surprise in the cards.

Still, some claim that Man of Tomorrow is the perfect DCU project for Lobo to make a comeback in, mainly because his origin is tied to Brainiac. The Man of Tomorrow's big bad played a role in the near-destruction of Lobo's home planet, Czarnia, and Lobo could be seeking revenge against Brainiac, with the villain as the next on his bounty.

If this is the case, then Lobo could make his way to Earth to try and settle the score against Brainiac, leading him into a direct confrontation with the other heroes like Superman and the Justice Gang, and a potential reunion with Supergirl.

Man of Tomorrow is already being billed as the ultimate DCU fanfare, and it wouldn't hurt to see Lobo back on-screen butting heads with some of the reboot's formidable heroes. Hopefully, Lobo does appear in the upcoming crossover, considering that waiting for his next appearance after a memorable debut risks undermining the importance of the character.