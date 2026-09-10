James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils Its New Gotham - And It Looks Great

James Gunn's DC reboot is introducing its own version of Gotham City, and it looks distinct from other live-action adaptations. The famous city, home to DC's most iconic character, Batman, and his foes, has had a dark, gritty look in most movies. That aesthetic is fitting, given all the chaos that happens in Gotham and the lunatics it harbors in its dark alleys. The DCU's take will shift away from that style, at least to a degree, when the city makes its live-action debut in Gunn's mainline continuity later this year.

DC Studios' first R-rated DCU film, Clayface, arrives on October 23, and ahead of its release, DC gave fans a sneak peek at what Gotham in this universe looks like. The film tells the origin story of Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, and his descent into crime, culminating in his becoming the infamous mud monster.

DC Studios

Since Clayface is primarily a Batman villain, the story naturally unfolds in Gotham. The two trailers released so far show a city that abandons the Chicago look Christopher Nolan used in his Dark Knight trilogy.

DC Studios

The Gotham that Clayface director James Watkins and production designer James Price have built looks ripped straight from the comics. The footage features plenty of iconic locations from DC lore.

DC Studios

One shot even shows a neon sign for Club Vesuvius, the famous club where the magician Zatanna performs in the comics. Gunn's Gotham packs in over 40 other locations from Batman lore, including the Amusement Mile carnival grounds, an Easter egg for the Caped Crusader's most notorious villain, Joker.

DC Studios

Abandoning the Chicago look that defined Nolan's trilogy is a great choice, as it allows Gunn to build a more fantastical city reminiscent of the comics. The whole point of DC's world-building is that its cities, although inspired by real ones, are distinct and allow for more fantastical storytelling without having to worry about contradicting real-world geography. Realism is great, but DC's DNA leans more toward myth.

Ideally, that should carry over into live-action adaptations, and Clayface is doing exactly that. Gunn's Gotham can host more over-the-top comic book stories than Nolan's films, which were limited by their grounded nature, making the DCU take an upgrade. There's a far better chance of seeing Zatanna headlining at Club Vesuvius or Solomon Grundy causing chaos in this Gotham than in the Dark Knight trilogy.

How Clayface Gives the DCU a Gotham That Stands Out From Previous Films

Christopher Nolan used Chicago as a stand-in for Batman's hometown in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, famously filming the truck flip scene on LaSalle Street and vehicle chases on Lower Wacker Drive. The Dark Knight Rises, however, moved away from the city, shooting in Pittsburgh and New York. Nolan's Batman films were grounded, and audiences familiar with Chicago could easily tell it was standing in for Gotham.

DC

Nolamn said Chicago "fits Gotham so well, making it a very convincing real-world American city," summing up the approach to his trilogy's world-building. Gunn's DCU slate is titled Gods and Monsters, so Gunn likely has no interest in a grounded Gotham, and that's already showing in the Clayface teasers.

DC

Comparing the two skylines, The Dark Knight's Wayne Tower, for example, is simply Chicago's Board of Trade building clad in black slab, existing alongside other easily recognizable Chicago monuments.

DC

Clayface's city, on the other hand, features smoky factories and buildings whose signs and designs instantly evoke essential locations from the comics rather than any real-life city.

DC

Beyond Nolan's trilogy, the DCU's Gotham is also distinct from Tim Burton's. Burton's take on the city was breathtaking and ahead of its time for a 1989 film. It had a lot of character, coming across as steampunk noir. It's no surprise that production designer Anton Furst won an Oscar for his work. The DCU's version looks much brighter than that film's.

DC

Joel Schumacher also brought to life one of the most interesting live-action Gothams in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin in the mid-to-late '90s. Those films were highly fantastical, drenching the city in neon lights that gave it a comic-booky feel. Clayface's Gotham features a similar neon aesthetic, just not as aggressive, and it feels much more serious than Schumacher's. The DCU's take, although fantastical, adds a touch of groundedness that strikes a perfect balance.

DC

Zack Snyder then delivered one of the grittiest Gothams ever put on screen in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman's hometown in that film had a haunting vibe that gave it its own unique appeal. The movie shot many of its scenes in Detroit, with some filmed in Chicago as well. It's no wonder Snyder's Gotham feels like a blend of Nolan's realism and fantastical comic book elements.

It and the DCU's Gotham look nothing alike, although both mix the fantastical and the grounded nicely. The Clayface version doesn't feel as gritty as Batman v Superman's, and the color palettes of both films play a big role in that.

DC

Matt Reeves also introduced the world to a new Gotham in 2022, describing its aesthetic as "an American city you've never been to." Reeves went the grounded route as well, bringing forth a dark and gritty city. The Batman was shot in Liverpool, Glasgow, and Chicago. Clayface was filmed in Liverpool as well, but the two Gothams barely share any similarities. Reeves' sequel is currently filming, and this time, the director is introducing a snowy terrain to his corner of DC.

DC Studios

Then there's Todd Phillips' version in 2019's billion-dollar hit Joker. That film's Gotham felt like New York City from the 1980s. Its famous staircase is even located in New York, specifically in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx. The movie had one of the most realistic approaches to Gotham ever put on screen.