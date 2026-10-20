VisionQuest Showrunner Teases Paladin’s Mysterious MCU Client - And It’s a Big Deal

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas finally teased what is to come in the series regarding the secret client that hired Paladin in the show's premiere episodes. Five years after WandaVision premiered on Disney+, the trilogy that began with that series is finally coming to an end with VisionQuest, a story about Vision as he tries to regain his memories and find himself. While going on this journey, Vision is also trying to avoid being hunted by a bounty hunter named Paladin (who is a character modeled after Star Wars' Boba Fett), who was hired by a mysterious client.

In the first two episodes of VisionQuest, which is airing new episodes on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, it was established that Paladin is on the hunt for Vision. However, Paladin doesn't have any personal hatred for Vision. Instead, he is just performing the task he was hired to do, and one of the biggest mysteries of the series so far is who hired Paladin to carry out this difficult action.

Marvel Television

Fans have their own theories as to who the mysterious client is, but VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas recently revealed a few details about the character, as well as some specific names in the MCU who are absolutely not the client.

In an interview with New Rockstars (as shared via X), Matalas talked about the identity of the client, teasing that the character will not be revealed until later in the series. Therefore, it seems as though the client is going to either be a major character or just be used as a plot device to keep viewers watching. However, it could also be both.

Marvel Television

Matalas did confirm that the client's identity is "not Billy." Some fans thought it would be an interesting plot twist if Vision's own son, Billy Maximoff, were to be the one who hired Paladin to hunt Vision down.

The showrunner also confirmed that, when the client's identity is revealed, it won't be an insane revelation that will blow the minds of the fandom. Matalas compared it to someone like "Tony Stark" or "Mephisto," stating that it won't be someone on that level.

Notably, though, Matalas revealed that the character "is important," so fans won't have to worry about it being another Ralph Bohner situation:

"It's not Billy. But it's also... I don't want everybody to go down to the Mephisto thing. It's like, 'Who is it? Who is it? Is it gonna be Tony Stark? Is it going to be...' It's not that kind of story. It is important but... That's all I will say. There's some time before you need to obsess over it. But it's not Billy."

Marvel Television

It is also worth mentioning that, in that full interview with New Rockstars (which was released via YouTube), Matalas also confirmed that the client is not Doctor Doom. With VisionQuest being released right before Avengers: Doomsday, many thought there could be some sort of connection between the two projects, especially since Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom and previously played Tony Stark, who was essentially the creator of Vision.

Who Will VisionQuest's Mysterious Client Be?

There are a few possibilities as to who the client is in VisionQuest who hired Paladin to hunt down Vision. It seems as though it will be a character fans are familiar with, but not someone who would be Earth-shattering, so that at least filters some characters out.

One major possibility is that the client could be Sharon Carter, aka the Power Broker. It was revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Sharon Carter was the head of a shady operation and was known in the underground world as the Power Broker. Notably, her base of operations was in Madripoor, a fictional city in the MCU that was already confirmed to be included in VisionQuest. So, there are already some connective threads between Sharon Carter and VisionQuest, so it is possible that she could be revealed as this mystery character.

Another possibility, though, is that the client could be Xu Xialing, Shang-Chi's sister. Fans will remember that Xialing took over the Ten Rings organization at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is important because, in VisionQuest, it was explained that Paladin received Adamantium from the Ten Rings themselves. The only question is what Xialing could want with Vision.

There are, of course, other possibilities for who the client is. It could be someone like Jocasta, who has been confirmed to be a major villain in VisionQuest, or it could even be Ultron, which would be quite the plot twist, since many are under the impression that he only exists inside Vision's Mindspace. Only time will tell, though, but with VisionQuest's new release schedule, fans will likely find out who the client is sooner rather than later.