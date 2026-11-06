VisionQuest Showrunner Clears Up Tommy Maximoff’s Episode 6 Plot Hole

Marvel's VisionQuest has been a strong reintroduction for Tommy Maximoff, Wanda Maximoff's son, who has been reincarnated and placed in the body of a young boy named Thomas Shepard. The character, played by Ruaridh Mollica, got some of his most impactful screen time in Episode 6, but it also left a plot hole that the show never addressed, and the series' showrunner has finally cleared it up.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), showrunner Terry Matalas was quizzed about the scene in which Paladin implants what he claims is a motion-sensitive bomb in Tommy's left arm, set to detonate if he tries to run. Tommy somehow gets rid of the device, yet the episode never shows or explains how. Asked by a fan whether Tommy "phased that little UFO thing out of his arm," Matalas answered simply, "Yes, deleted scene." With that, one of the episode's lingering mysteries is settled.

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For context, that turn of events unfolds when Paladin, desperate to fulfill his contract with the Client and deliver Vision, kidnaps Tommy to lure in the synthezoid. Notably, the Client had already terminated Paladin's contract by this point, but the mercenary refused to walk away from the job, claiming his creed is his blood. Tommy wakes up in Paladin's custody to discover the device implanted in his left arm, and he even asks if Paladin has turned him into "Speed," mangling the plot of the Keanu Reeves movie badly enough that Paladin takes a moment to correct him.

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Tommy is then transported to Madripoor, where Vision and Lisa Molinari are to meet them and strike a deal for Tommy's life and freedom. After the quartet meets, Paladin, armed with a large firearm loaded with Adamantium bullets, gives Vision a choice, namely that he can disarm the explosive in Tommy's arm, but only if Vision powers down and surrenders.

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The standoff is then broken by the arrival of Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar, played by Faran Tahir, the Ten Rings leader who abducted Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. Hired by the Client after Paladin's constant failures, Raza shoots Paladin and gives Vision five minutes to surrender.

In the course of the chaos, Tommy comes across a light-up toy spaceship with a glow eerily similar to the device in his arm and immediately realizes the bomb is fake. The wounded Paladin confesses to Vision that he never actually placed a real bomb in Tommy at all, with the implant revealed to be merely a toy.

Tommy and Lisa breathe a sigh of relief, though their attempt to escape in Paladin's van triggers its automated security system, which begins draining the air from inside. Given the reveal, one would expect the episode to depict Tommy removing the implant, but it never does, leaving things vague until Matalas' confirmation.

Tommy's Phasing Abilities Always Come to the Rescue

Tommy was first revealed to have phasing abilities in Episode 2, when he got himself and Lisa out of a prickly situation aboard a bus transporting them to a psychiatric facility after they were apprehended during a pickpocketing spree. The pair staged a breakout, and just as a guard was about to get in their way, Tommy used his phasing powers to take apart the hinges of the transport bus, and they jumped out to freedom. Tommy had trouble controlling these powers at first. However, as the story plays out, he gets a handle on them and uses them more consciously.

In Episode 3, when Vision is severely damaged and his systems are failing, Tommy uses his phasing to generate an electrical charge and jump-start Vision's systems back to life. Notably, Marvel Studios' latest Episode 8 teaser shows Tommy saving Vision's life again with the same technique.

Tommy's abilities also prove vital when Lisa's mind is hijacked by Jocasta using her deadly nanite technology, turning her into a puppet. Tommy manages to temporarily deactivate the nanites by sending an electrical surge through Lisa's head.

Tommy's phasing is a convenient power that he has clearly turned into a handy trick when the chips are down, so it makes perfect sense that he would use it to get rid of a device embedded in his arm.