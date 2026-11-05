Marvel Studios Confirms the VisionQuest Finale Still Has One Big Surprise Left (And It's Obvious What It Is)

Marvel Studios is ramping up promotion for VisionQuest's finale with a surprise tease for an important cameo that could change everything. As the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, the Paul Bettany-led series has explored the lingering consequences of Wanda Maximoff's chaos magic, the Hex that created Vision's family, the boys who survived its collapse, and the grief that still binds them all. With Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) already reunited with Vision (before they went off their separate ways again for him to surrender to the big bad) and Episode 7 finally revealing the face of the mystery client (who looked exactly like Ultron), the larger narrative is already in place to deliver a high-stakes finale.

Marvel Studios officially revealed a new trailer for VisionQuest's finale, confirming that there is "one final surprise" left in the upcoming episode. The 30-second promo revealed footage from the final episode, showing Vision preventing a technological attack, Jocasta returning to her robotic form, and much more.

At the 0:20 mark of the trailer, a shot of Tommy Maximoff walking into a candle-lit, rune-covered room can be seen, indicating that this footage leans more on the magical side of the MCU.

Marvel Studios

The following shot is also pretty telling, showing Tommy Maximoff looking shocked as if he had seen someone for the first time. Many fans immediately recognized this as a setup for the return of Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff in the MCU, which makes sense given the narrative trajectory of the WandaVision spinoff.

Marvel Studios

Locke has been subtly teasing his appearance in VisionQuest. In a social media post in September 2026, the Billy Maximoff actor celebrated VisionQuest's release on Disney+ and Ruaridh Mollicah's MCU debut in the series, noting, "My brother has his own Marvel show !!!"

It is a no-brainer that Billy Maximoff is bound to return in VisionQuest, considering the familial connection he has to both Tommy and Vision. As Wanda Maximoff's other son, Billy has been searching for Tommy since the ending of Agatha All Along, and the end of his pursuit could very well happen in the WandaVision trilogy ender.

Interestingly, at the 0:24 mark of the promo, fans have pointed out that Billy's hand is visible in the lower-right corner of the frame. Many believed this is Billy Maximoff's hand, pointing to the dark nail polish and the subtle blue energy that matched the signature of his chaos magic from Agatha All Along.

Marvel Studios

It seems that whatever Vision is up against in the finale may be too much for him, and it's up to the twins, Tommy and Billy, to possibly revive him with their combined powers.

Elsewhere in the promo, Marvel Studios also confirmed that FRIDAY is still alive, as a brief shot of her speaking with Vision appears at the 0:16 mark. This directly addressed her ambiguous ending in Episode 7, when Ultron appeared to eliminate her by throwing her off the balcony of Jocasta's Mindscape. The new footage suggests the AI either survived the attack or was restored.

Marvel Studios

In the same ending of VisionQuest Episode 7, the mystery client's henchmen took out Paladin with a bazooka. However, the 0:19 mark of the trailer confirmed that Paladin is still alive, as he can be seen standing alongside Tommy and Vision inside the client's mansion.

Marvel Studios

Watch the official trailer for VisionQuest's season finale below:

The finale of VisionQuest will arrive on Disney+ on Tuesday, November 10 on Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET.

How Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff Fits In VisionQuest's Finale (Theory)

Marvel Studios

Billy Maximoff's return has been the clearest open thread hanging over VisionQuest since the show began its run on Disney+. His arrival in the finale feels less like a surprise and more like the logical conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy (even though there is no show from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff).

Based on the footage, it seems that Billy might have summoned himself into Tommy's dream, potentially to connect with his long-lost twin brother. Some have theorized that Agatha Harkness might be the one who helped Billy master the dream spell to connect to Tommy, which makes sense considering that the pair were together at the end of Agatha All Along.

It's possible that this reunion will be the key to Tommy seeking Billy's assistance in saving Vision, given Episode 7's ending, in which their father willingly surrendered to the mystery client. With Vision being held captive, it's only natural for Tommy to team up with Billy to help him (after all, they are family).

Having both Billy and Tommy present would give Vision the emotional and literal support needed to confront the combined threat of Ultron, Jocasta, and the mystery client, leading to a pivotal clash in the finale. A joint effort between the brothers to restore their father would likely mirror the family unity that defined the end of WandaVision.