Billy Maximoff Actor Finally Breaks Silence On VisionQuest

As VisionQuest draws closer to its fall release on Disney+, one WandaVision trilogy actor is celebrating an in-universe family member. Billed as the conclusion to a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along, the Paul Bettany-led series will explore White Vision's quest to rediscover his humanity while grappling with a horde of other MCU AIs living inside his head. As if that weren't complicated enough, Vision is also set to come face-to-face with the not-so-imaginary family he left behind with the introduction of Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff.

Joe Locke, who played Billy Maximoff in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along in 2024, welcomed his on-screen brother to the franchise via his Instagram Stories. Actor Ruaridh Mollica is set to portray Billy's twin brother, Tommy Maximoff, in VisionQuest, which premieres on Disney+ on October 14. Celebrating Mollica's arrival, Locke reposted a brand-new poster featuring Tommy Maximoff and wrote, "My brother has his own marvel show !!!"

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The two Maximoff brothers haven't shared the screen since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where they were still portrayed by child actors Jett Klyne (Tommy) and Julian Hilliard (Billy). Klyne and Hilliard first brought the characters to life in WandaVision before both roles were eventually recast with older actors as the twins' stories continued throughout the Disney+ trilogy.

Billy Maximoff was the first of the brothers to return to the MCU in Agatha All Along, where it was revealed that his soul had taken over the body of another young man, William Kaplan, following Wanda's attempt to erase her sons from existence in Westview.

Tommy initially had no recollection of his past life as the son of Wanda and Vision, instead living in William's body for three years and assuming his identity. Once he crossed paths with Agatha Harkness, however, Billy's memories of his past life began to return. By the end of Agatha All Along, he fully reclaimed his powers and donned a crown reminiscent of his mother's, setting out to find his brother alongside the now-ghostly Agatha.

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It's still unknown if Tommy went through the same series of events as Billy, including whether his soul transferred into another person's body. Based on what's been teased in the VisionQuest trailers, however, Tommy appears determined to find his father and seems to know that he was both a machine and named Vision.

The father and son are even shown reuniting in trailer footage, though Tommy doesn't appear particularly pleased with the other AIs his dad is harboring in his head. Perhaps Billy will eventually join them and help bring some sense to his father, as all signs point toward a much larger Maximoff family reunion.

Will the Maximoff Family Be Fully Reunited in VisionQuest?

The strongest evidence that viewers could be treated to a near-complete Maximoff family reunion comes from a flicker of blue magic in a recent VisionQuest trailer. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment shows wisps of blue energy swirling around one of Ultron's arms, with the once-homicidal AI seen back in robotic form. The magic could be connected to Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, whose powers were shown to produce a similar visual aesthetic in Agatha All Along.

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If the blue magic does belong to Billy, VisionQuest could bring together nearly every member of the Maximoff family for the first time since WandaVision. Vision and Tommy are already confirmed to cross paths, and Billy's presence would complete the brotherly reunion and give the series a chance to explore the twins' relationship outside the confines of childhood and Wanda's hex. If all else fails, perhaps the brothers will find their way back to each other in an inevitable Marvel Studios Young Avengers/Champions project.

The biggest missing piece, of course, remains Wanda herself. Although there is no confirmation that Elizabeth Olsen will appear in VisionQuest, with a potential return rather lined up for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, all the puzzle pieces are there for the series to revisit the family she created.

Even without Wanda's return, bringing Billy, Tommy, and Vision together could serve as a meaningful continuation of one of WandaVision's moral conundrums: whether a family born from magic, grief, and artificial life can exist beyond the circumstances that created it.