Agatha All Along Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

Agatha All Along's creator confirmed fan theories about the show's ending that have circulated since Episode 9's debut.

The MCU's latest Disney+ show, Agatha All Along, shocked fans as Agatha Harkness met her end following an encounter with Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, better known as the MCU's take on Death.

On top of Agatha's surprising death, the MCU's future was further solidified as Billy Maximoff decided to team up with Agatha in search of his brother, Tommy. However, this all came with some major emotional ramifications for Agatha, who had to come to terms with dark events from her past.

Agatha All Along's Nicky Ending Explained by Creator

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Deadline, Agatha All Along creator/showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained the reasoning behind some of the decisions seen in the show's final episodes.

Specifically, Schaeffer addressed the moment where Agatha tells Billy Maximoff how she is not ready to see her son, Nicholas Scratch (who was officially introduced in Agatha All Along Episode 8), after she became a ghost.

When asked whether it was because of her guilt over not saving him or the fact that she used their Witches' Road song for evil purposes, Schaeffer admitted that both of them were reasons for that fear.

Additionally, she felt guilty that Nicholas "always leaned good" and "didn't want to kill witches," giving her plenty to feel shame over:

"It's both. It’s the fact that she couldn’t save him, that she couldn’t find the knowledge or the power to save him, and it’s the fact that he always leaned good. He didn’t want to kill witches. He didn’t want to live her lifestyle. Instead of rehabilitating herself on his death, she doubled down, and as you said, she used his song to become essentially a mass murderer. I think there’s so much shame for her in that."

Schaeffer analyzed the sequence in which Agatha was killing witches throughout different eras of time, seeing "someone grieving" in that moment. She doubled down on the idea of shame and commented on that being "part of her connection point with Billy," who reminds her of her late son:

"I watch that final sequence that we call 'Agatha through time,' where the camera’s swirling around and she’s conning and killing witches through the ages, and what I see is someone grieving. She can’t get full. She can’t fill herself up, and so she’s just eating and eating and eating. I find it really heartbreaking. I think she has so much shame because she knows, but that’s part of her connection point with Billy. Obviously, he reminds her of Nicky, and she can get close to their goodness, but she’s not quite there herself if that makes sense."

Will Agatha Return to the MCU After Agatha All Along?

Considering that Agatha All Along's final episode introduced fans to Ghost Agatha, her time in the MCU does not appear to be done just yet. Most immediately, she seems to be heading off on a journey to help Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff reunite with his twin brother, Tommy, whose spirit is now occupying a new body.

Agatha's solo series quickly became a hit for the MCU, continuing the success Kathryn Hahn saw as part of the WandaVision cast in 2021. While picking out a future project for her to appear in is a challenge, it would be surprising not to see Hahn reprise the ghostly version of her character again.

She also becomes the latest mystery in this sect of MCU storytelling alongside Wanda Maximoff, who was once again confirmed to be dead in Agatha All Along. Now that both characters seem to be passed on, exploring the possibility of their potential resurrection should be an intriguing plot point for the MCU's mystical side.

Currently, there are no projects confirmed for the MCU's Multiverse Saga or beyond that seem to be a natural coming-back point for Agatha (outside of a possible animated appearance in What If...?).

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.