VisionQuest Fans Think They Spotted Billy Maximoff In Episode 1 - And The Photos Are Convincing

Billy Maximoff may already have appeared in VisionQuest if Marvel fans' latest theory is anything to go by. The new Disney+ series follows Paul Bettany's Vision in the aftermath of WandaVision and also reintroduces audiences to his and Wanda Maximoff's son, Tommy Maximoff, who is now a teenager thanks to Billy's spell in Agatha All Along. With VisionQuest being a conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy, many are hoping that the twins, Tommy and Billy, may be reunited by the end of the series, and the signs are already pointing towards that happening.

VisionQuest's first two episodes were released on October 13, and fans are already spotting Easter eggs that might point toward Billy's inclusion in the show. In Episode 1, audiences were introduced to Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, a grifter hustling on the streets of London. In a couple of Mollica's scenes, fans noticed a background extra on the street who appears to resemble Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff.

The extra appears to be wearing jeans, a gray hooded coat, and a red neckwarmer. The red neckwarmer seems to reference Billy's superhero outfit, which includes a red hooded cape.

The person's build and hair color also closely resemble Locke's appearance in Agatha All Along.

The extra appears twice in back-to-back scenes with Tommy on the street, leading fans to theorize that this could be Billy keeping an eye on his twin from afar.

The last audiences saw of Billy, he had successfully used his magic to guide his brother's soul into a new body, and then set out with ghost Agatha to find Tommy, so his quest could very well have led him to London by this time.

However, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has spoken out on New Rockstars to debunk the theory, saying "it's not" Billy in the background and was just an extra with a similar haircut. Of course, even if it was Billy, Matalas wouldn't confirm it in order to maintain the surprise for the audience.

That said, this isn't the only piece of evidence leading fans to believe that Locke will appear as Billy in VisionQuest.

During press for the show, Mollica seemingly slipped up in an interview with ET and shared that he and Locke worked together on their "MCU stuff," before they did the play Clarkston together. This phrasing could suggest that the pair worked on the same MCU project, presumably VisionQuest, but it could also refer to their separate MCU projects, which they filmed before being cast in the play.

Another hint that has fans convinced that Billy is appearing in VisionQuest is a promo from Marvel Studios in which Paul Bettany's Vision exclaims, "I'm having a profoundly difficult time navigating teenager-". The audio of the clip cuts out before Bettany can say "teenagers," although the captions include the word, making it seem as though Marvel tried to trim the clip to avoid Vision spoiling the fact that he is overseeing more than one teenage son in the show.

Adding to the evidence is what appears to be a hint of blue magic in a VisionQuest trailer, which would align with the abilities Billy Maximoff displayed in Agatha All Along, further suggesting that the Maximoff family will be reunited in the coming weeks.

VisionQuest airs new episodes on Tuesdays on Disney+. The series, created by Terry Matalas, follows Vision's journey to find purpose after he was reset as White Vision in WandaVision. Bettany stars alongside James Spader as Ultron and Todd Stashwick as Paladin.

The Evidence For Billy Maximoff's VisionQuest Return is Mounting

Marvel Studios

This latest Easter egg is just one in a string of hints that Joe Locke will be returning to the MCU as Billy Maximoff in VisionQuest.

While Marvel Studios tried to hide the true identity of Locke's character throughout Agatha All Along, dubbing the role "Teen" until a late-stage reveal confirmed he was Wanda and Vision's son reborn, VisionQuest has been open about Mollica's role as Tommy in the MCU.

The main mystery now is whether the brothers will be reunited on the show. Marvel Studios is doing its best to hide whether Locke will be present in VisionQuest, but eagle-eyed fans are persistently hunting for any hints or clues of Billy Maximoff's inclusion, and the evidence appears to be mounting in favor of the reunion happening.

VisionQuest will be the conclusion of the three-series story that began with WandaVision, and if Marvel Studios wanted to bring the Maximoff family story full circle, having the twins reunited with their father would be a nice way to do it. Having Billy and Tommy meet would also cleanly set them up for future adventures, particularly a potential Young Avengers project, if it ever comes to fruition.