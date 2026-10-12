Marvel Studios Officially Unveils the 3rd MCU Super-Speedster Costume

Marvel Studios has revealed the costume of the MCU's newest speedster. Lightning-fast heroes are no strangers to the Marvel world, but the newest character to join the lineup is one fans will be all too familiar with, as Tommy Maximoff returns in the upcoming Disney+ series, VisionQuest. After being introduced as a child in Marvel's WandaVision, Tommy will be reintroduced as a teenager, played by Ruaridh Mollica, in his next appearance.

Tommy and Billy Maximoff, the sons of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), were shown to inherit two different abilities from their mother's bloodline. Billy (Joe Locke) gained magic-wielding abilities like his mother, while Tommy inherited the super speed of his uncle, Quicksilver. While these powers were only briefly touched on in the twins' introduction in WandaVision, Billy's powers were further explored through his teenage self in Agatha All Along, and now VisionQuest will do the same for Tommy.

New promotional photos for VisionQuest have revealed a proper look at teenage Tommy Maximoff, as portrayed by Mollica, in his first speedster costume.

Marvel Television

Mollica is shown in the images wearing casual athletic wear, with a green jacket bearing gray stripes. While not the flashiest superhero costume, the outfit's athleisure style is well-suited to a character with super-speed powers.

Marvel Television

The costume's design also subtly mirrors Tommy's superhero outfit in Marvel Comics, where he goes by the moniker Speed. Speed's costume is green with a silver stripe, and Tommy's jacket in VisionQuest contains a matching color scheme, perhaps hinting at what is to come.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios has been preparing Tommy Maximoff for his superhero destiny ever since he was introduced as a child in WandaVision (played by Jett Klyne). In WandaVision, Tommy wore a similar green-and-white-striped sports jacket, another hint of his iconic comic book outfit.

Marvel Television

Tommy has aged up since his time in WandaVision, thanks to Billy Maximoff's spell in Agatha All Along, placing his lost twin's soul into a new body, but Marvel is remaining consistent with the character's style from his younger years.

Marvel Television

However, this new look isn't Tommy's first superhero outfit. In WandaVision's Halloween episode, Tommy and Billy dress up as superheroes. Tommy wears a retro-inspired look that pays homage to his uncle Quicksilver's superhero costume from Marvel comics, with a powder-blue shirt, a silver lightning bolt, and slicked-back white hair.

Marvel Television

This comic-inspired outfit design was not the one Quicksilver ultimately wore in the MCU. Instead, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character wore a gray-blue, more modern, aerodynamic leotard while keeping Quicksilver's notable silver hair.

Marvel Studios

Tommy takes after his uncle in the Maximoff family, inheriting the same super-speed abilities, although the two have distinctly different looks: Quicksilver leans into a blue-and-silver aesthetic, while Tommy leans toward green and silver.

Marvel

The only other notable speedster to have entered the MCU to date is the immortal, super-speed Eternals character, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). Like the rest of her team, Makkari's outfit was highly stylized and regal, with a red suit featuring dark gray patterning and gold highlights.

Marvel Studios

Tommy Maximoff's new superhero outfit will be seen in VisionQuest, which begins streaming on Disney+ starting October 14.

Will Tommy Maximoff's Superhero Costume Change in VisionQuest?

Tommy Maximoff's first superhero outfit is an under-the-radar look for the hero right now, but it makes sense given that the young Maximoff is still figuring out his identity in VisionQuest. Similar to Billy's journey in Agatha All Along, Tommy will need to reconcile the different sides of his life, one of which was his existence as a normal teenager, and the other being the soul of Wanda and Vision's son.

Billy Maximoff ended Agatha All Along with the debut of his superhero outfit as Wiccan, and it's very possible that Tommy could go through the same experience in VisionQuest. His athleisure look is well-suited to his situation right now, but by the end of VisionQuest, Tommy could debut a new look much closer to Speed's outfit in the comics.

The debut of a new costume for Tommy would then firmly set him up for his role in the potential Young Avengers/Champions project that is rumored to be in development at Marvel Studios, which would reunite him with his twin, Billy, and fellow young MCU heroes like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).