Top Gun 3 just got a positive update from Skydance CEO David Ellison that hints at when the Tom Cruise threequel will finally happen. Paramount formally announced Top Gun 3 earlier this year at CinemaCon, with action legend Cruise returning as Maverick and writer Ehren Kruger once again penning the script. But things have changed at Paramount since CinemaCon, as the parent company, Skydance, completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. in October.

Skydance CEO David Ellison recently spoke with Politico's Daniel Miller, and the conversation turned to Cruise's return for Top Gun 3. The Skydance boss noted that they are currently developing Days of Thunder 2 with the actor and "want to roll right into [Top Gun 3]" after the sequel to Cruise's 1990 sports drama:

“I've made 8 movies with [Tom Cruise]... We're literally working on a sequel to 'Days of Thunder' right now, and then we want to try to roll right into 'Top Gun' after that.”

Ellison and Skydance previously worked with Cruise on two Jack Reacher movies, five Mission: Impossible flicks, and, of course, Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise was recently part of one of Warner Bros.' final movies before the Skydance acquisition closed, Digger, which flopped at the box office and lost over $200 million.

Cruise's Days of Thunder 2 co-star Anne Hathaway confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in September that she will be "joining Tom on the track in March [2027]" for Paramount's racing legacy sequel. Production is likely to wrap up sometime next summer, ahead of its scheduled release on June 2, 2028.

Depending on how Days of Thunder 2 and Top Gun 3 progress over the next year, the fighter pilot epic could be ready to start filming in Late 2027 or 2028. Currently, Top Gun 3 has only confirmed that the lead and writer will return from Maverick; it remains unclear whether Joseph Kosinski will pilot the jet as director again.

When Will Top Gun 3 Finally Be Released?

Paramount Pictures

Previously, there had been concerns about what Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. could mean for Paramount's existing plans, such as Top Gun 3. After all, a sea of changes is now happening across both of the newly merged studios, and even some heavy-hitters from DC Studios may be in danger of cancellation.

The fact that Digger, Cruise's final project under the now-defunct Warner Bros. Discovery, flopped in spectacular fashion could even have skewed Skydance and Ellison's perspective on the action icon as a box office draw. It will delight many to know that hasn't happened, but who could be surprised after Top Gun: Maverick exceeded financial expectations by grossing almost $1.5 billion.

As for when audiences will finally see Top Gun 3 arrive in theaters, the gap between releases will be much shorter than the first 36-year wait. If production gets underway in 2028, as seems most likely for now, fans could see Maverick and the rest of the cast back in theaters in 2029, the year after Days of Thunder 2.