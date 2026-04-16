Paramount CinemaCon 2026 Live Blog - Movie Announcements Panel for Sonic 4, Street Fighter & More (In Progress)

The final day of CinemaCon 2026 kicks off with a presentation by Paramount, which has a host of new movies coming to theaters soon. CinemaCon is the world's largest annual gathering of movie theater companies and employees, where theater owners and studios come together to promote theatrical releases and more. After Amazon MGM Studios' panel closed off Day 3, the fourth and final day will have more than one panel expected to deliver thrilling announcements.

Day 4 of CinemaCon 2026 is ready to start with a presentation from Paramount Pictures. This panel will run from 9:45 - 11:30 a.m. PT/12:45 - 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paramount showcased more than half a dozen movies at its 2025 CinemaCon panel, including Edgar Wright's The Running Man, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, and The Naked Gun (one of 2025's biggest comedies). The panel concluded with Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which debuted in theaters in July 2025.

Paramount

This year, more animated movies are expected to take the spotlight, including Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender. Originally meant for theaters, the new addition to the Avatar franchise is expected to come to Paramount+ in October, featuring Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, and Ke Huy Quan. Additionally, Angry Birds 3 may have a presence in this presentation, which includes new voice actors such as Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, and Walker Scobell.

The Scary Movie franchise (developed by the Wayans family) could also get an update ahead of its June 5, 2026, release. Other potential options for Paramount to include in its panel are Street Fighter, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Every CinemaCon 2026 Announcement for Paramount Pictures

The Direct

Paramount Pictures' panel for CinemaCon 2026 has officially started in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a video narrated by longtime Paramount collaborator Tom Cruise. The video included cameos from Timothée Chalamet, James Cameron, Sonic the Hedgehog, McKenna Grace, the Duffer Brothers, and more before ending with a shot of Cruise on the Paramount water tower.

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