Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon 2026 Panel: Live Blog (In Progress)

CinemaCon 2026 continues into its third day, as another major studio gets set to present its upcoming movies to fans: Amazon MGM Studios. Known as the largest gathering in the world for movie theater employees, CinemaCon is a central hub for some of the biggest announcements of the year about upcoming theatrical releases. After presentations from studios like Warner Bros., the announcements move forward in bulk.

CinemaCon 2026 is well into its third day in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is set to conclude on Thursday, April 16. Amazon MGM Studios will hold its official CinemaCon presentation between 8:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. PT.

Last year, Amazon presented over half a dozen movies, including this year's Project Hail Mary, which is already one of 2026's biggest films. Other projects in this panel included Crime 101, Mercy, Verity, and After the Hunt.

This year, the most immediate movie on the horizon for Amazon is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which debuts in theaters on May 20. This film brings back John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, and he will be joined by Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel.

Amazon MGM Studios

Based on promotional material on the CinemaCon showfloor, Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe movie will have a big presence for MGM this year. This is an adaptation of Mattel's iconic toy line featuring He-Man, Skeletor, and more iconic fantasy characters. The Masters of the Universe movie stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes and Jared Leto.

Additionally, fans hope to see more new material from Spaceballs 2, written by Josh Gad and Mel Brooks. Bringing back Bill Pullman, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, and Rick Moranis from the original movie, the cast will also feature Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, and Anthony Carrigan as new characters. This comedy sequel will make its way to theaters on April 23, 2027.

Other potential additions to this presentation may include The Sheep Detectives, Madden, I Play Rocky, and Verity.

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