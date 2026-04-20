2026's Masters of the Universe Movie Celebrates Its 5 Main Characters on New Poster

A new promotional poster for Masters of the Universe just arrived from CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, and it puts five of the film's main characters on full display. Displayed at the Dolby Cinema lobby at Caesars Palace during the industry event, the standee gives one of the clearest looks yet at the cast that Amazon MGM Studios, and Mattel have assembled for this June 5 release.

Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who, as a ten-year-old, was spirited away from his home planet, Eternia, to Earth after a devastating civil war.

Nearly two decades later, he's tracked down the ancestral Power Sword and finds himself pulled back across the galaxy to face Skeletor, the tyrant who now rules Eternia with a fiendish grip. The poster captures this conflict through the five figures, Skeletor, He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and Cringer, featured on it.

Masters of the Universe Shows off Its Main Characters

Skeletor (Jared Leto)

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Skeletor is the character that instantly captures your attention on the poster. His hooded skull face occupies a large part of the background behind the hero lineup, making it immediately clear who's calling the shots in Eternia. Jared Leto steps into the role, and the white skull, deep hood, and glowing red eyes design stick close to the source material. Director Travis Knight has spoken about the character's unique menace, and the poster composition captures this well.

In the film, Skeletor is described as a disfigured warlock whose fiendish grip on Eternia forces Prince Adam to reclaim his destiny. He's the reason Adam left as a child, and he's the reason Adam has to come back.

He-Man/Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine)

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Seated atop Cringer, He-Man can be seen at the center of the poster. Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Adam, a character the film introduces first as a corporate worker stuck in a cubicle before the Power Sword pulls him back to Eternia. The armor on display in the poster is distinctly Eternian, a big change to the pink button-down shirt Galitzine wears in Earth-set trailer scenes.

Galitzine has called the role the role of a lifetime, and the sheer physical transformation on the poster shows the kind of commitment the team behind the film is putting in. He-Man's full armor and long blond hair are pulled straight from the classic Mattel toy designs, while the story being told around him is entirely new.

Teela (Camila Mendes)

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Standing to He-Man's left, Teela is armed and ready. Camila Mendes plays the character as Man-At-Arms' adoptive daughter and the Captain of the Guards of Eternia, serving as Adam's sergeant who trains him to fight. The poster shows her in warrior armor, sword drawn, looking out at viewers like they could get it too.

Teela is one of the original Masters of the Universe franchise's most important figures, and casting Mendes, who is best known for Riverdale, makes the character even more intriguing ahead of her live-action appearance.

Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba)

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Standing to the right of the group in full tactical gear, Man-At-Arms rounds out the Heroic Warriors on the poster. Idris Elba plays Duncan, Teela's adoptive father. His character fights with an arsenal of weapons and gadgets, and the poster's version of the look depicts this pretty well with visible armor plating and equipment across his frame.

Man-At-Arms is the experienced soldier of the group, the one who's been in this fight long before Adam ever came back. Elba is expected to bring the intrigue the role needs. Between The Wire, Luther, and the Thor films, he's practically built a career on playing men who carry a lot of knowledge of whatever institution they're involved with. So naturally, he's expected to ace this role.

Cringer/Battle Cat

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Another big visual on the poster is Battle Cat, the armored tiger who serves as He-Man's mount. He takes up a large part of the lower center of the image. The design gives him a hulking frame under heavy red armor with a fearsome helmet over his face. Nothing about the CinemaCon look suggests this version will be pulling punches.

In the original animated series, Cringer was a cowardly tiger who transformed into the fearless Battle Cat when He-Man raised the Power Sword. Whether this film keeps that dual nature is something the trailers have seemingly teased without fully revealing. A line from the trailer about "talking tigers" hints at Cringer having a voice and personality in the story. The iconic Castle Grayskull is also featured on the right side of the poster. Masters of the Universe looks exciting, and it could be a huge hit or a failure.

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Directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler alongside Aaron and Adam Nee and David Callaham, Masters of the Universe releases in theaters on June 5.